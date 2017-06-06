  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

UPDATE — Stabbing victim dies, charges soon to be upgraded to murder for suspect

June 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The victim of a stabbing last week in Mason City has died and the man accused of stabbing him will be charged with murder. The Mason City Police Department says in a news release that 23-year-old Wraymond Todd died Sunday afternoon at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa where he had been taken for treatment after last week’s assault.

20-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street at about 3:30 last Tuesday afternoon. Bowers was arrested in Britt on Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in a vehicle.

The statement from the police department said Bowers would likely be charged with first-degree murder on Monday afternoon, but online court and jail records at this time do not indicate an updated charge.

He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50-thousand cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company