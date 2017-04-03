UPDATE — Sheffield fire injures one

Bob Fisher

SHEFFIELD — A Sheffield apartment complex is now being termed as a total loss after a fire on Sunday night. Firefighters were called at around 6 o’clock to the Sunrise Homes. Sheffield fire officials say one person, whose name was not released, was transported from the scene with minor injuries. Four of the five residences were occupied at the time of the fire. The preliminary cause of the fire is being listed as a cooking incident. Sheffield firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Hampton and Rockwell fire departments.