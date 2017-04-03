  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

UPDATE — Sheffield fire injures one

April 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

SHEFFIELD — A Sheffield apartment complex is now being termed as a total loss after a fire on Sunday night. Firefighters were called at around 6 o’clock to the Sunrise Homes. Sheffield fire officials say one person, whose name was not released, was transported from the scene with minor injuries. Four of the five residences were occupied at the time of the fire. The preliminary cause of the fire is being listed as a cooking incident. Sheffield firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Hampton and Rockwell fire departments.

Posted in: Local News

  • Severe Weather Awareness Week

    • Learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa. More »

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company