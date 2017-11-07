UPDATE — Mason City double homicide suspect taken into custody

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The suspect in a Mason City double homicide has been taken into custody. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says shortly before 7:45 AM, police conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of 27th Southwest, and upon making entry into the residence, officers found two bodies.

Police say 25-year-old Codie Matz was taken into custody this afternoon and is being transported back to Cerro Gordo County, but no other details about his arrest or the names of the victims have been released by police. The Mason City Police Department is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.