UPDATE — Man wanted for Mason City attempted murder arrested in Britt

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Mason City has been arrested. A warrant had been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Braedon Bowers, who is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd of Mason City in the chest during an incident at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at 325 West State Street. Mason City police say that on Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Britt Police Department spotted a vehicle that Bowers was believed to be in and stopped the vehicle. Bowers was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody. Bowers was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on the charge of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. He’s being held without bond until his appearance before a magistrate. Todd is still hospitalized at Mercy-North Iowa after undergoing emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition. Another man, 28-year-old Cody Bublitz of Mason City, was also cut during the assault. He was attended to by medics at the scene and declined immediate medical attention.