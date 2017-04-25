UPDATE — Forest City teen killed in ATV accident

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — A teenage boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident near Forest City on Sunday. Family members are on record identifying the victim as Colby Schleuger. The Iowa State Patrol says an ATV being operated by the teen went into a ditch on 130th Street south of County Road A-42 about 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Schleuger was a freshman at Forest City High School. It’s the second fatal incident in just over two weeks in Winnebago County involving a child an such a vehicle. 11-year-old Carter Trunkhill of Woden was killed in a Utility Task Vehicle rollover west of Forest City and north of Crystal Lake on April 8th.