UPDATE — Cause of fire at Zoetis in Charles City determined

Bob Fisher

Story updated at 9:15 AM

CHARLES CITY — Firefighters say an electrical wire was the source of the fire that caused major damage to an animal outbuilding at the Zoetis property in Charles City.

The Charles City Fire Department was called shortly before 5 o’clock Monday evening to the fire at 2640 Seven Mile Road, just outside of the Charles City city limits. The battle was hampered initially by the lack of water supply at the scene and very gusty northwest winds which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says his department, assisted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Zoetis staff, determined the cause of the fire was an electrical wire that started arching due to a malfunction.

Zoetis spokesman Bill Price says that no employees of the animal health company were injured. About 6000 chickens were in the building at the time of the fire, with the building and its contents valued at over $3 million. Price says the chickens produced eggs for vaccine manufacture.

One firefighter was treated and released at the scene for a minor lower leg injury. Firefighters from every fire department in Floyd County assisted the Charles City Fire Department in battling the blaze.