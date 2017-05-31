  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

UPDATE — Arrest warrant issued in Mason City stabbing

May 31, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Mason City man in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon. The Mason City Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Braedon Bowers on a charge of attempted murder. Police were called to 325 West State shortly before 3:35 PM where they found a 23-year-old male had been stabbed. The victim, who is not being identified, was taken to Mercy-North Iowa for treatment. Police say the victim this morning is in critical condition. Police say Bowers and the victim knew each other prior to the incident. Mason City police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the stabbing, and anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636 or CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.

