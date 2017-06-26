  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

University of Iowa to set aside $5M for faculty raises

June 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – University of Iowa leaders have announced a plan to set aside nearly $5 million next year for faculty pay raises.

The announcement comes as university officials figure out how to absorb a second year of cuts in state funding and are preparing for tuition increases.

The Iowa Board of Regents earlier this month approved tuition hikes at all three of Iowa’s public universities.

UI President Bruce Harreld has called for programs that would help raise the average of full-time, tenure-track faculty to 95 percent of the median of the university’s peer group.

Of the $4.85 million being devoted to faculty pay raises, $3.2 million will go to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, where more than half the university’s students study.

