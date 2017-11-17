  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

UnityPoint may end contract with private company managing care for 54,000 Iowa Medicaid patients

November 17, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa’s largest health care system may sever ties with one of the two remaining companies that manage care for Iowa Medicaid patients.

UnityPoint Health operates hospitals, clinics and home-care services throughout Iowa. UnityPoint executives say if negotiations with Amerigroup aren’t resolved by the end of the year, UnityPoint may not renew its contract with the company.

About 54-thousand Iowans who are having their care managed by Amerigroup have been notified of the impasse — and the possibility they may have to switch to the other managed care organization overseeing the state’s Medicaid program.

UnityPoint will continue its Medicaid-related contract with United Healthcare in 2018. A third company had been managing care for Medicaid patients in Iowa, but will no longer do so after November 30th.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company