UnityPoint may end contract with private company managing care for 54,000 Iowa Medicaid patients

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa’s largest health care system may sever ties with one of the two remaining companies that manage care for Iowa Medicaid patients.

UnityPoint Health operates hospitals, clinics and home-care services throughout Iowa. UnityPoint executives say if negotiations with Amerigroup aren’t resolved by the end of the year, UnityPoint may not renew its contract with the company.

About 54-thousand Iowans who are having their care managed by Amerigroup have been notified of the impasse — and the possibility they may have to switch to the other managed care organization overseeing the state’s Medicaid program.

UnityPoint will continue its Medicaid-related contract with United Healthcare in 2018. A third company had been managing care for Medicaid patients in Iowa, but will no longer do so after November 30th.