United Way taking applications for grant program

May 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The United Way of North Central Iowa is announcing the release of funding opportunities to help local non-profit programs meet the needs of north-central Iowans. The Venture Grant program is a series of annual grants designed to provide short-term financial support to emerging human service programs that foster an innovative approach to an existing or emerging need in the United Way’s region, which includes Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties. Initial Venture Grant funding will cover a period not to exceed 12 months, so proposals should reflect achievable objectives that are aligned with at least one of the United Way impacts areas of education, income or health. Potential applicants are encouraged to read the grant guidelines and requirements at unitedwaynci.org to determine eligibility. Applications are due by July 20th.

