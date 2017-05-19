Union workers approve American Crystal Sugar contract

Bob Fisher

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) – Union workers at American Crystal Sugar Company have approved a new labor contract.

The agreement covers about 1,200 employees at sugar refinery plants in Moorhead, Crookston and East Grand Forks, Minnesota and Hillsboro and Drayton in North Dakota – and at storage facilities in Chaska, Minnesota and Mason City, Iowa.

The agreement for members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers local includes a 3 percent raise the first four years and a 2.7 percent hike the last year.

The union says it also includes a signing bonus of $2,250. Failed contract negotiations in 2011 ended in a union lockout that lasted two years.