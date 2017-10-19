  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Union says Iowa State Pen staffer stabbed by inmate with shanks

October 19, 2017   Bob Fisher

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) – Iowa prison officials are facing renewed criticism from a union representing correctional officers following an attack by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison that left a staffer hospitalized.

Prison officials said in a news release that the inmate used a weapon in the Wednesday attack to strike the staffer several times. A statement later released by the union said the staffer was stabbed five times by an inmate wielding two 10-inch shanks. Prison officials said later Wednesday that the staffer was in stable condition in the hospital.

Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council 61, says the inmate is associated with a white supremacist prison gang, and that prison officials have ignored staff warnings that attacks by inmates were planned.

A Corrections Department spokeswoman on Wednesday declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

 

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company