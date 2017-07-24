  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

UNI president discusses tuition, admitting more out-of-state students

July 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR FALLS — The president of the University of Northern Iowa says his school will continue to have a high number of in-state students on the Cedar Falls campus.

Mark Nook says about 85-to-90 percent of UNI’s students are from Iowa, though he’s open to admitting more out-of-state students. “But we’re not going to do that at the expense of the number of Iowa kids we continue to educate. You’ve got to balance those, especially at a place like UNI. We’re training teachers and we’re training business leaders, we’re training other professionals, really for the state of Iowa and the surrounding region,” Nook says.

Out-of-state students pay about $10,000 more in tuition than in-state students. A new state Tuition Task Force begins a series of public meetings this week to discuss a five-year plan for revenue needs at the three public university campuses.

Nook says his goal for UNI’s tuition is to make sure future increases are justifiable and more predictable. “I think our students are very concerned that we not let the tuition grow at a rate that they can’t keep up with, that puts them in greater financial harm,” Nook said.

Nook made his comments on the Iowa Public Radio program “River to River.”

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company