Unemployment steady in April

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate stayed steady in April. The state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3-point-1 percent in April. The state’s jobless rate a year ago was 3-point-8 percent. The US employment rate dropped to 4-point-4 percent in April.

Iowa Workforce Development spokeswoman Bri Johnson says the unemployment rate remains at its lowest point in over a decade. She says for the second month in a row, the state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in 16 years. “The last time the unemployment rate was 3-point-1 percent was February 2001.”

The number of unemployed Iowans remained at 52-thousand-100 in April, 11-thousand-900 lower than last year. The total number of working Iowans is 200 fewer than March but 33-hundred higher than a year ago.

Johnson says the April unemployment figures aren’t showing a trend for the near future. She says, “What this means is, unfortunately April’s numbers don’t give us a great deal of insight into long-term trends beyond the consistent growth of financial activities which is up for the eighth straight month in April. Other than that, there was another small decrease in total non-farm employment for the state, which is possibly a sign that businesses are a little more apprehensive about hiring to begin the summer season compared to previous years.”

Job gains in the month of April were led by the education and health care fields. Construction was down 1500 jobs, while manufacturing has now decreased in three of the last four months, being down 700 jobs in April.