Unemployment rate in Iowa increased in June

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The state’s unemployment rate increased slightly last month, to 3.2 percent.

“One thing we see as you come into the summer months is new entrants into the job market,” says Cory Kelly, a spokesman for Iowa Workforce Development. “All of our college graduates come in, so that increases the unemployment rate.”

Nearly 54,000 Iowans were unemployed in June. State officials report the number of Iowans in the workforce has decreased by about 3200 compared to a year ago.