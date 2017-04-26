UI graduate students helping to put together sustainability plan for Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night heard a presentation from the Iowa Institute for Sustainable Communities based at the University of Iowa’s School of Urban & Regional Planning who are drafting a sustainability plan for the community. The second-year graduate students have surveyed citizens and interacted with the public in putting together a detailed, citywide sustainability plan that would be used to guide decision makers and provide recommendations to implement and improve community sustainability efforts.

Student Francis Waisath says they are hoping to come up with a concise but broad-reaching plan that will both educate and excite Mason City residents about sustainability. He says, “We are in the final process of coming up with a community sustainability plan which will be an educational document for the whole community to take a hold of and get inspired about how to enact sustainable measures in their own life.”

Their preliminary presentation showed a number of areas that were positive for the community, as well as some things the community should focus on in the future. Student Menno Schukking says Mason City can be proud of the number of people who walk or bike to their workplace every day. He says 5-point-3 percent of people get to work that way, which puts Mason City in the top 15 nationwide for a community its size.

Tasha Beghtol says she was impressed by the amount of people who responded in a survey that they would want to create and actively take part in a grassroots level sustainability coalition. She says, “The fact that 91 said yes is pretty impressive. I spent a lot of time in southeast Iowa on coalitions and sometimes just getting 10 to 15 people committed to regular meetings and doing stuff like this, so that really, really stuck out with me.”

Beghtol says one of the focus areas deals with social service and inclusion, which includes arts & culture, diversity, and educational success. One big item Mason City needs to improve on is its third-grade reading scores. She says, “Last year, the school district was at 65.1%. Iowa was at 76.8%. To meet the STAR indicator, it would have had to been 85%, so even Iowa is not meeting the STAR indicator. But clearly this is an opportunity for something to improve on as a community. And I specifically say as a community. This is not a city plan, this is a community plan, looking at what you can do to help with that.

More information about the sustainability plan will be posted on the city’s website in the near future.