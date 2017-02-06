UI Dance Marathon sets another record

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Marathon dancers have raised nearly $2.6 million for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the record topped the previous record of more than $2.4 million raised last year. More than 2,300 dancers packed into the main lobby of the Iowa Memorial Union at the university campus in Iowa City. From 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday, they gave up sleep, caffeine and the luxury of sitting down for 24 hours straight. A Dance Marathon news release says each dancer raised at least $500 to participate. The money supports pediatric cancer patients at the hospital.