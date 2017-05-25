  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

UI alumni leader resigns before meeting on merger plan

May 25, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The chairwoman of the University of Iowa Alumni Association has resigned ahead of a key meeting on whether the group should be merged with the university’s foundation.

Association board chair Clare Kelly had been critical of UI President Bruce Harreld’s merger plan, unveiled in March. She said his announcement stunned directors of the 150-year-old nonprofit, which is independent from the university.

Board spokesman Carl Stuart said Wednesday that Kelly sent an email to members May 15, saying her resignation was effective immediately and in the organization’s best interest. Wisconsin dentist Brett Veerman is serving as acting chair.

Stuart says the board has a “highly consequential meeting” June 9, when members will consider how to proceed on the merger plan. He says directors are considering how any new organization would be structured.

