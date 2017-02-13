  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

U of Iowa tightening tuition rules on out-of-state students

February 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa is tightening the rules for incoming out-of-state students seeking in-state residency after beginning their studies. Officials say a record 317 part-time freshmen enrolled at the university for fall 2016. Many of those nonresidents weren’t taking enough credit hours to trigger the higher, full-time tuition. Out-of-state students who want to become residents must live in Iowa for at least a 12-month period and prove they moved to Iowa primarily for reasons other than higher education.  The nonresident students previously had to show that they worked an average of 20 hours a week for those 12 months. Under the tighter rules, students enrolling after May 1 will have to show they’re working an average of at least 30 hours a week.

Posted in: Local News

  • KGLO News on Facebook

