  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

U of Iowa sends out notice about campus water problem

February 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – University of Iowa officials have told campus residents about a problem with the campus water system. The university said in an email Thursday that the water exceeded the maximum contaminant level for a byproduct of the treatment process. The byproduct forms when chlorine reacts with naturally occurring organic matter. The levels of organic matter are higher in winter. The university says disease prevention specialists with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say special precautions are not necessary and that the situation doesn’t pose “an immediate risk.” But the university says prolonged exposure to elevated levels of the byproduct could have long-term consequences. The university will flush fire hydrants to lower the time water sits in the distribution system, reducing the amount of time available for the byproduct to form.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company