Two years in prison for Mason City man who threatened officials

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s up to two years in prison for a Mason City man accused of spitting on police officers and a paramedic and threatening two of them. 48-year-old Henry Nabors entered Alford pleas to first-degree harassment and assault on persons in certain occupations. An Alford plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors can likely prove the charges. Police say Nabors was found on the evening of October 5th lying on the ground in the 200 block of North Federal and was not able to get up under his own power. Nabors allegedly spat on a paramedic while being taken out of an ambulance and threatened to get a gun and kill the paramedic once he got out of jail. After spitting on two police officers, Nabors allegedly threatened a third officer who was in the car. Nabors was also fined $315 on the assault charge, with an additional $625 fine for harassment being suspended.