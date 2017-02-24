Two people from Wyoming arrested after shoplifting incident in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Two people from Wyoming were arrested Thursday after a shoplifting incident in Mason City. Shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon, police were called to Mills Fleet Farm on the city’s west side after a report that store loss prevention officers were attempted to detain a man and a woman for shoplifting. While the officers were en route, they received a call that the man had displayed a gun in the store’s parking lot. Police say when they arrived they found 41-year-old Shannon Winters of Rivertown Wyoming waving a can of pepper spray. Police say the man was taken into custody, and that a search of him also produced a machete, a BB gun, and a hypodermic needle. 36-year-old Mishia Oldaker of Casper Wyoming was also arrested. Police say their investigation found that the pair had concealed merchandise with a value of over $356 and left the store without attempting to pay. Winters has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, as well as other misdemeanors, while Oldaker was charged with fourth-degree theft