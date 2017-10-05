  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Two more informational meetings scheduled about Mason City downtown project

October 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Main Street Mason City says they’ll be hosting a couple of informational sessions that are open to the public later this month regarding the River City Renaissance Project.

Mason City Says Yes committee members will be in attendance at the meetings and present a short program, followed by a question and answer session.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday October 10th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the third floor meeting room at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center at 9 North Federal. The other event will be on Tuesday October 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Fat Hill Brewing at 17 North Federal.

The City of Mason City will also have its second informational session about the project coming up this Saturday morning from 10:30 to noon in the FEMA Room at Mason City High School.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company