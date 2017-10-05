Two more informational meetings scheduled about Mason City downtown project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Main Street Mason City says they’ll be hosting a couple of informational sessions that are open to the public later this month regarding the River City Renaissance Project.

Mason City Says Yes committee members will be in attendance at the meetings and present a short program, followed by a question and answer session.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday October 10th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the third floor meeting room at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center at 9 North Federal. The other event will be on Tuesday October 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Fat Hill Brewing at 17 North Federal.

The City of Mason City will also have its second informational session about the project coming up this Saturday morning from 10:30 to noon in the FEMA Room at Mason City High School.