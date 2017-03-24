  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Two Mason City men arrested on burglary charges

March 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Two Mason City men have been arrested after a burglary to a home. The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly before 12:50 Thursday afternoon to the area around 26th and South Washington, where on arrival it was determined that a residence had been burglarized in the zero block of 25th Southwest, with two suspects fleeing from the scene on foot. Police say the first suspect, 46-year-old John Adams, was located in the Georgia Hanford Park area, with the second suspect, 21-year-old Dylan Mennenga, being found in the area of 19th and South Carolina Terrace. Adams has been charged with first-degree burglary while Mennenga was charged with second-degree burglary as well as possession of a controlled substance. Both men were taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Adams is being held without bond until he’s seen by a magistrate judge, while Mennenga is being held on $10-thousand bond.

