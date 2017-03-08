Two different hotel plans to be discussed by Mason City council tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City will meet in a special session tonight to consider working with the same developer who proposed a downtown hotel in the past but defaulted on a development agreement late last year. G8 Development of San Diego, headed by Mason City native Philip Chodur, was one of two developers to submit information after city leaders sent out requests for qualifications from developers earlier this year. G8 had defaulted last year when it failed to meet several deadline to start construction because it could not come up with financing. In a memo to the council, City Administrator Brent Trout says he received a commitment letter on Tuesday from Chodur’s bank, approving a loan for the Mason City project. Mayor Eric Bookmeyer says Chodur’s proposal is part of a fresh process that was open to all developers. He applauds Chodur for being persistent. “The curveball that he had was that he thought he was going to put an extra floor on the hotel because a big development project was going to come, and it didn’t happen, and it kind of curveballed at that point on him at he needed to get financing, that was actually it, he needed to have the financing. He’s in a position now where he does have the financing, a letter of commitment from a bank. (City Administrator Brent) Trout and I were on the phone with him the other day. We’ve now seen that letter of commitment, so he’s cleared that hurdle.” While Chodur’s proposal would basically be a continuance of his previous plans, the other proposal from Gatehouse Capital of Dallas Texas would have the hotel constructed on the southeast corner of the Southbridge Mall parking lot near Younkers, with a skywalk over US Highway 65 connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, which would be renovated into a meeting space with the buiding’s museum being housed in a new building across the street next to the hotel. Bookmeyer says Gatehouse wants $150-thousand from the city upfront to do a feasibility study, a $400-thousand developer’s fee, and the city would have to float a $3-and-a-half million bond for them, with Gatehouse only paying back the principal, a bond that would be subject to a referendum. Bookmeyer says the city would also have to pick up a significant bill to move the infrastructure. He says, “As it turns out, under that particular site, there’s a storm and a sanitary sewer, and under that site, it’s all rock. Preliminary estimates are that would be five to ten times more to move than it will be on the location over by City Hall, which is dirt, not a particularly difficult move.” Bookmeyer says he’s not sure there would be enough support in the community to tie a hotel project in with a revitalization of Music Man Square and the moving of it’s museum into a new building. He says the citizens would have to pass a bond referendum to build that and the skywalk. Now you have two reverse bond referendums and a bond referendum tied up. It’s gets pretty dynamic in a really short period of time, and you already have one reverse that’s sitting there.” The hotel is a key part of the city’s River City Renaissance project, as it would help fulfill the private investment requirements for Iowa Reinvestment Act funding. Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to start at 7 o’clock in the second floor conference room at City Hall