Two dead after vehicle pursuit in Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Two people from Mason City are dead after the car they were in rolled and struck a tree after a brief pursuit by law enforcement in Mason City Thursday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says a pursuit started after a traffic stop shortly before 12:45 PM. The driver of the vehicle lost control, with the vehicle rolling and striking a tree in front of a house in the 200 block of North Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities say Jerrick Rinnels was driving the vehicle while Jessica Herker was a passenger, with both being pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters needed nearly an hour before they could remove the victims from the vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol is handling the investigation with the assistance of the Mason City Police Department and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department.