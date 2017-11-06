Two council seats contested on Clear Lake ballot, Charles City to have new mayor

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — In Clear Lake, two council seats are up for grabs.

In the at-large seat up for election, incumbent Gary Hugi is being challenged by former councilman Dana Brant.

In the Second Ward race, incumbent Tony Nelson is being challenged by NIACC political science instructor Bennett Smith as well as Ben Smith. Ben Smith previously served on the Wesley City Council prior to moving to Clear Lake.

A month ago, Bennett Smith lost a challenge to have Ben Smith use his legal name, Jack Leroy Smith, on the ballot. A three-member panel decided that Ben Smith could continue to use the name that he had been called since he was a child after Ben Smith showed that he had been recognized by that name in several different ways, including being issued a Social Security card and a Hawaii driver’s license with the name.

In the other race on the ballot, incumbent Nelson Crabb was the only one to file for the mayor’s position.

Clear Lake voters can cast their ballots either at City Hall or at the Clear Lake Church of Christ at 2010 14th Avenue North from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

— Looking at the rest of Cerro Gordo County:

== In Dougherty, there are no contested races on the ballot, with Lynn Nagel filing for the mayor’s position and Nikki Nagel and Amy Noss filing for the two at-large council seats. Dougherty residents vote at City Hall.

== In Meservey, Richard Miller was the lone person to file for mayor. There are two at-large seats on the city council available, with only Cyneva Myers filing to be on the ballot. Meservey voters cast their ballots at the fire station.

== In Plymouth, the lone contested race on the ballot is for mayor with Jon Vrieze facing Cecil Kuhlers. For the three at-large council seats, filing were Gary Clark, Craig Howard and Devan Palmer. Plymouth residents vote at City Hall.

== In Rock Falls, no one filed for the mayor’s seat, while only two people, Mark Brosz and Jessica Prazak, filed for the three available council seats. Rock Falls voters cast their ballots at the Community Center.

== Rockwell voters have contested races for mayor and council to decide. In the mayor’s race it’s James Bills and Michael Flatness on the ballot. Four people filed for the three available council seats, Betty Gauley, Lee Gossweiler, Linda Meyer, Randy Meyer. Rockwell voters cast their ballots at the Community Center.

== In Swaledale, no one filed for the mayor’s position, while the council race is uncontested on the ballot with Roger Myhre Junior and Gene Stowe filing for the two available seats. Voting in Swaledale takes place at City Hall.

== In Thornton, Mike Jensen was the lone person to file for the mayor’s position. There are two council seats up for election, with only Randall Bohlman filing. Thornton voters will make their decisions at City Hall

== In Ventura, Lynn Benson was the lone person to file for the mayor’s seat, while three people have filed for the two available council positions, Pete Cash, Crystal Meints and Brian Vaage. Ventura voters cast their ballots at the Community Center.

Polls are open in Ventura from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, while the rest of the county’s polls will be open from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM.

CHARLES CITY — In some of the other highlight races around the area:

== Charles City will have a new mayor for the first time in 22 years. Jim Erb decided not to seek re-election after being first elected as mayor in 1995. Dean Andrews and Matt Lovik are running for the opportunity to replace Erb.

== In Northwood, mayor Roger Rustad is being challenged by Douglas Moehle and Thomas Sculley. There are two at-large council positions up for election. Incumbents Russell Meyer and Rhonda Taylor are being challenged by Teresa George-Zenz and Cody Madden.

== St. Ansgar voters will have to make decision about both mayor and council. In the mayor’s race, incumbent David Tollefson is being challenged by Norman Johnson and Christopher Krahenbuhl. Two at-large council seats are up for election, with incumbents Bonnie Eustice and Myrna Jorgensen being challenged by Michael Juhl, Brad Squier, and Ben Walk.

== In Hampton, one-term mayor Brook Boehmler is being challenged by Mahlon Miller

== Buffalo Center voters have contested races both for council and mayor. Mayor Troy Armstrong seeks another term but is being challenged by John Davids. The two at-large council incumbents are also facing challenges. Nicholas Holland and Pete Paulson are running for re-election, with Jenell Sach, Rick Hofbauer and Janet Jutting also seeking those two positions.

We’ll have election night coverage with results from all the area elections starting after 8 o’clock Tuesday night on AM-1300 KGLO as well as at kglonews.com