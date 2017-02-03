  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Two arrested for allegedly defrauding Mason City woman

February 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Texas man has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail after being accused of pairing up with another man to defraud a Mason City woman. 41-year-old Eduardo Cruz of Grapevine Texas has been charged with second-degree theft. He’s accused along with 22-year-old Coty Phillips of Eufaula Alabama of posing as employees of the Internal Revenue Service, with Cruz allegedly taking just under $5000 of the victim’s money, while Phillips is accused of stealing $6000. Phillips was arrested on a second-degree theft charge back in late December. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned next Tuesday and are being held on $10-thousand bond.

