Two arrested after trying to rob people at party in Hancock County

August 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

GARNER — Two teens have been charged with robbery after attempting to rob two individuals at gunpoint at a party earlier this week in rural Hancock County.

19-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine (pictured) and 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis are accused of being armed with a rifle and a handgun sometime on Monday, with Lewis being accused of tapping a victim on the shoulder with the rifle, and Valentine being accused of putting the pistol in another victim’s chest, with the pair then allegedly telling the victims to empty their pockets. Both were arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree robbery.

The pair is scheduled to be in court on August 11th for their preliminary hearing.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

