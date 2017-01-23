Two arrested after high speed chase in Cerro Gordo County

Bob Fisher

ROCKWELL — Two people were arrested after a high speed chase on Saturday night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they attempted to stop a pickup truck near Partridge and Owl Avenues for a traffic violation, but the pickup refused to stop. A pursuit happened over several miles of gravel roads inside the county, ending up in a field. The driver, 45-year-old Danny Belcher of Rockwell, was arrested and charged with eluding and possession of a controlled substance, while the passenger, 42-year-old Vanessa Belcher of Rockwell, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and two misdemeanors. Nobody was injured in the pursuit, but the pickup and a Sheriff’s Department vehicle sustained minor damage. Vanessa Belcher is being held on $25-thousand cash-only bond, while Danny Belcher is being held on $10-thousand cash-only bond.