Two arrested after chase through rural Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City men have been arrested after a chase on Tuesday afternoon through farm fields southeast of Mason City. Authorities say the incident started at about 1:10 PM when an SUV sped off after a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of 210th and Thrush. The vehicle went west into a field at 195th and Raven, with the driver continuing west to a set of railroad tracks which they followed south to 190th Street, about a half-mile east of US Highway 65 in rural Rockwell, where the suspects were arrested. 28-year-old Nicholas Wilmarth was charged with eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and a violation of probation. 53-year-old David Freie was charged with failing to appear on a trespassing charge.