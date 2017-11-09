Two accused of manufacturing meth in Mason City sentenced

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Two of three people charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after being arrested in Mason City earlier this summer have been sentenced.

49-year-old James Mejia, 27-year-old Stephanie Stroud, and 22-year-old Levi Mahaney all of Mason City were arrested after a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of 12th and North Pierce in the early morning hours of July 12th. The deputy allegedly found a “one-pot” meth lab inside the car. A search warrant was later executed at an apartment at 2403 South Taft where more evidence was gathered. All three were originally charged with manufacturing meth.

During sentencing hearings this week, Mejia was given a 10 year prison sentence, which was suspended, as well as ordered to spend 180 days in a residential facility. He also must serve three to five years probation.

Stroud was given a 10 year suspended prison sentence and placed on five years probation on the controlled substance violation. She also was sentenced to a year in jail, with all but a week suspended, on a charge of second-offense possession of a controlled substance. A charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug was dismissed.

Mahaney last month entered a guilty plea in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28th.