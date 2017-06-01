Turn off electronics, leave work behind when going on vacation this summer

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa – Experts are offering some advice to Iowans who are planning or are already taking vacations: Turn off the electronics and leave work behind.

According to a new survey from Accountemps, 54 percent of workers said they typically check in with the office at least once or twice a week during their vacation. That’s up from 41 percent just a year ago.

Accountemps executive director, Michael Steinitz, said the point of a vacation is to come back recharged and refreshed – which is hard to do if you’re constantly worrying about work.

“Everyone has their smartphone and is always glued to it, and I think it’s really important that people do their best to break away from it,” Steinitz said. “And if you feel the need that you’ve got to check in, certainly try to set some sort of boundaries so that you don’t get completely carried away with it.”

More than one-third of professionals – 37 percent – said they could use more time to recharge. Nearly half of the women who participated in the survey said they need a vacation, compared with about 30 percent of men.

Steinitz said most employers recognize that people need a mental break from the job, and said supervisors should adhere to that as well.

“If you’re on vacation as a boss and you’re constantly checking in and being on top of people, then when you’re employees go out, they’re going to feel guilty if they don’t do the same,” he said. “So, you need to set the really appropriate example.”

Younger employees tend to check in more often than their older counterparts. Sixty percent of workers 55 and older don’t connect with the office at all during their break, compared with about half of employees ages 35-54.