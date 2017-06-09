Tuition hike approved for UI, ISU, UNI

Bob Fisher

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Board of Regents Thursday approved another tuition increase for resident undergraduate students attending Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI. The vote was unanimous.

The tuition increase for the upcoming fall semester amounts to five-percent, or $358, more than last fall. The board had approved a two-percent tuition hike back in December, but decided to boost it another three-percent after the Legislature cut state support to the Regents institutions by nearly $21 million for the current budget year and $9.6 million in 2018.