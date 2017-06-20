Tuesday June 20th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

SHEFFIELD — Top-ranked in Class 1A Newman lost its first conference game in nearly five years as they fell at West Fork last night 13-7. The Warhawks scattered eight runs over the middle three innings as part of the win. West Fork all-state catcher Clay Emhoff was 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored, Dawson Zeitler homered, doubled and scored twice while also picking up the win from the mound. Josh Thilges led Newman with a three-run homer and three hits total. Newman drops to 17-2 overall and will travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tonight. West Fork is now 11-2 on the season and will travel to Central Springs on Wednesday.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team split their doubleheader with #1/4A Johnston last night at Roosevelt Field, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. In the opener, the Mohawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead but Johnston battled back, scoring their ten runs over the second to fifth innings in a 10-8 victory by the Dragons. In the nightcap, Mason City pitcher Hunter Dingman allowed a three-run homer in the first inning but was solid the rest of the way, striking out five while allowing four hits in a 7-3 win. Dingman also hit a three-run homer in the second inning to help his own cause. Mason City is now 10-12 on the season and will travel to Marshalltown on Wednesday night.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake used a five-run third inning to beat Iowa Falls-Alden 7-4 last night in North Central Conference play, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Chase Stuver had a two-run double in the third while Jacob Peterson, Nathan Tofte and David Vohs each added a run batted in. Jackson Hamlin picked up the complete-game win, striking out eight. Clear Lake is now 10-9 overall and 6-2 in the conference and will travel to St. Ansgar tonight.

— other baseball last night

Lake Mills 7, Osage 6 (8)

GHV 9, Belmond-Klemme 8 (10)

Forest City 16, North Iowa 5

Rockford 8, Northwood-Kensett 1

St. Ansgar 14, North Butler 2 (5)

Algona 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/19/17

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (17-1), LW #1

2. North Linn (22-1), LW #2

3. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (23-2), LW #4

4. Akron-Westfield (16-1), LW #5

5. Don Bosco (16-2), LW #3

6. Exira-EHK (13-0), LW #10

7. Lisbon (15-3), LW #6

8. Saint Ansgar (14-4), LW #8

9. CAM (Anita) (14-2), LW #9

10. West Sioux (12-4), LW #7

Class 2A

1. New Hampton (19-1), LW #2

2. Wilton (15-3), LW #1

3. Cascade (16-2), LW #4

4. Treynor (16-1), LW #3

5. Dyersville Beckman(15-6), LW #6

6. Dike- New Hartford (15-3), LW #5

7. Woodward-Granger (18-0), LW #8

8. Estherville Lincoln Central (14-4), LW #7

9. Van Meter (16-1), LW (X)

10. Iowa City Regina (14-6), LW #10

Class 3A

1. Harlan (16-0), LW #1

2. Davenport Assumption (21-2), LW #2

3. Vinton-Shellsburg (17-2), LW #3

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-4), LW #5

5. Marion (15-4), LW #6

6. Carlisle (13-5), LW #4

7. Saydel (17-3), LW #8

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (13-3), LW (X)

9. Gilbert (16-3), LW (X)

10. Dubuque Wahlert (13-8), LW #9

Class 4A

1. Johnston (16-1), LW #1

2. Dowling Catholic (19-3), LW #3

3. Waukee (15-4), LW #2

4. Iowa City West (16-5), LW #6

5. Iowa City High (17-5), LW #9

6. Ankeny Centennial (14-6), LW #4

7. Indianola (17-4), LW #8

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-7), LW #7

9. Southeast Polk (13-8), LW (X)

10. Western Dubuque (Epworth) (16-3), LW (X)

SHEFFIELD — Newman coach Tom Dunn picked up his 900th overall win in his softball coaching career with a 6-0 win over West Fork last night. Peyton Olson hit a two-run homer in the fourth followed by a solo home run by Paige Leininger in the same inning. Newman is now 16-7 overall and 8-2 in the conference and will travel to Belmond-Klemme later today to play in a triangular that also includes AGWSR.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Iowa Falls-Alden 5-4 last night at Lions Field. Sara Faber and Macy Mixdorf had back-to-back two-run singles to tie the game, with the Lions then winning the game on an error. Clear Lake is 10-8 overall and 5-5 in the conference and will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tonight.

MASON CITY — The Johnston softball team swept Mason City last night 15-2 and 14-0 at the Mohawk Softball complex. Alicia Hoeft and Erika Mariner each knocked in a run for Mason City in the opener. The Mohawks fall to 6-17 overall and will travel to Osage tonight.

— other softball last night

Central Springs 18, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Forest City 15, North Iowa 2

Belmond-Klemme 15, GHV 3

Osage 6, Lake Mills 2

Rockford 11, Northwood-Kensett 8

North Butler 4, St. Ansgar 1

Algona 11, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

DES MOINES — Regional softball pairing were released Monday for Classes 1A, 2A, and 3A. Click here to take you to the pairings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have sent pitcher Phil Hughes on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester for his right shoulder.

The Twins announced Monday that Hughes would join the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Hughes had surgery about a year ago to remove a rib, after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome that was causing shoulder pain and fatigue and contributing to decreased velocity. He went 1-7 with a 5.95 ERA last season.

After going 4-3 with a 5.74 ERA over nine starts this year, Hughes was placed on the disabled list a month ago with biceps inflammation and tightness in his shoulder. Now he has finally progressed to the point where he can pitch in games again. The Twins are considering him as a reliever.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have announced an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Rapid City Rush for the upcoming season.

The Wild’s primary developmental affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the AHL. Under the affiliation agreement announced Monday, the Rush will serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Iowa Wild and the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota Wild senior vice president of hockey operations Brent Flahr calls Rapid City “a terrific hockey market.”

Rush general manager Joe Ferras says the NHL’s Wild have a “tremendous fan base in Rapid City and the state of South Dakota.”

The Rush are entering their 10th anniversary season. The team won the Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup in 2010 while in the former Central Hockey League.