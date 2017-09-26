Tuesday September 26th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings 9/25/17

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic (5-0), LW #1 @ DSM Lincoln

2. Iowa City West (5-0), LW #2 @ Burlington

3. WDM Valley (4-1), LW #4 vs #10 S.E. Polk

4. Bettendorf (4-1), LW #7 vs Clinton

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1), LW #3 vs Ottumwa

6. Johnston (4-1), LW #6 vs DSM Roosevelt

7. Cedar Falls (4-1), LW #8 vs Cedar Rapids Washington

8. Waukee (3-2), LW #10 vs Sioux City East

9. Pleasant Valley (4-1), LW (X) @ Davenport West

10.S.E. Polk (3-2), LW #9 @ #3 WDM Valley

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0), LW #1 @ Independence

2. Solon (5-0), LW #2 vs Fort Madison

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-0), LW #3 @ Algona

4. Sioux City Heelan (4-1), LW #4 @ Spencer

5. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-0), LW #5 vs #6 Webster City

6. Webster City (5-0), LW #6 @ Dallas Center-Grimes

7. Pella (4-1), LW #7 @ Knoxville

8. Harlan (4-1), LW #10 @ Carroll

9. Boone (5-0), LW #9 @ Greene County

10.Decorah (4-1), LW #8 vs Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (5-0), LW #1 @ Mid-Prairie

2. Cascade (5-0), LW #2 @ Oelwein

3. Mount Vernon (4-1), LW #3 @ Anamosa

4. Union (LaPorte City) (4-1), LW #4 @ Waterloo Columbus

5. Waukon (4-1), LW #5 @ Monticello

6. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-1), LW #6 @ Cherokee

7. Clear Lake (4-1), LW #7 vs Hampton-Dumont

8. Sioux Center (5-0), LW #8 @ MOC-Floyd Valley

9. South Central Calhoun (4-1), LW #10 vs Carroll Kuemper

10.PCM (Monroe) (4-1), LW (X) @ Chariton

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (5-0), LW #1 @ Hinton

2. Pella Christian (5-0), LW #2 @ Woodward Academy

3. Western Christian (4-1), LW #3 vs Okoboji (Milford)

4. Van Meter (5-0), LW #4 vs Manson NW Webster

5. Pleasantville (5-0), LW #5 @ Mount Ayr

6. Iowa City Regina (3-2), LW #7 @ #10 Wilton

7. AHSTW (Avoca) (5-0), LW #8 vs IKM-Manning

8. West Branch (5-0), LW #9 @ Durant

9. Bellevue (4-1), LW #6 vs Tipton

10.Wilton (5-0), LW #10 vs #6 Iowa City Regina

Class A

1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0), LW #1 @ Grand View Christian

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert (5-0), LW #2 @ Martensdale-St. Marys

3. Lynnville-Sully (5-0), LW #3 vs #8 Pekin

4. West Sioux (5-0), LW #4 vs LeMars Gehlen

5. Algona Garrigan (5-0), LW #6 @ South O’Brien

6. Hudson (5-0), LW #7 @ BGM

7. Wapsie Valley (5-0), LW #8 vs Lisbon

8. Pekin (6-0), LW #9 @ #3 Lynville-Sully

9. Saint Ansgar (5-0), LW #10 @ Grundy Center

10.East Buchanan (4-1), LW (X) vs Postville

8-man

1. Don Bosco (5-0), LW #1 vs Lansing Kee

2. Audubon (5-0), LW #2 vs Boyer Valley

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0), LW #3 vs #6 Graettinger-Terill/Ruthven-Ayrshire

4. Sidney (5-0), LW #6 @ East Mills

5. Harris-Lake Park (3-1), LW #5 vs West Bend-Mallard

6. Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire (3-1), LW #8 @ #3 Remsen-St. Mary’s

7. Tripoli (5-0), LW #9 @ Central City

8. AR-WE-VA (Westside) (5-1), LW #10 vs River Valley

9. Newell-Fonda (4-1), LW #4 @ Clay Central-Everly

10.Midland (Wyoming) (4-1), LW (X) vs Baxter

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says a decision on safety Kamari Cotton-Moya’s status for Thursday’s game against Texas will be made in the next couple of days. Cotton-Moya missed the last game at Akron after suffering an elbow injury in a loss to Iowa.

Under former Iowa State assistant Tom Herman the Longhorns are 1-2 but were impressive in a double overtime loss at USC.

Iowa State’s offense has topped 400 yards in each of their last six games dating back to last season and Campbell says the Texas defense will provide a big challenge.

Campbell says being in the national spotlight on Thursday night will be good for the program.

Texas coach Tom Herman says the Longhorn offense needs to find a way to get off to better starts.

Herman says there have been some positives in their 1-2 start to the season.

Kickoff on Thursday from Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The defense in Minnesota in four seasons under coach Mike Zimmer has been the unquestioned strength of the team. In two decisive wins at home this season, the offense was the unit that stole the show. Backup quarterback Case Keenum was just as brilliant in beating Tampa Bay as Sam Bradford was in the opener against New Orleans.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins watched their All-Star closer and newly acquired veteran starting pitcher leave in trades in the last two days before the non-waiver deadline. Three weeks later, their best player was sidelined by an injury he still hasn’t returned from. Yet here they are, on the verge of clinching a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2010, after posting the worst record in the major leagues last year.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was still smarting a day later after seeing her team down 28-2 at home against the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Reeve took little solace in the fact that her team came all the way back to take the lead in the fourth quarter before losing on a last-second shot. She questioned if her team was taking its sixth finals trip for granted. Game 2 is on Tuesday night.