Tuesday September 19th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge hit his 44th home run, Aroldis Chapman pitched out of big trouble in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees edged the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Monday night to increase their AL wild-card lead.

Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Jaime Garcia gave the Yankees a splendid performance against the team that traded him this year after only one start. New York, still chasing first-place Boston in the AL East, won the opener of a three-game series that could serve as a potential postseason preview two weeks from now.

The Yankees have built a five-game cushion for the league’s top wild card with 12 to play. Minnesota is in the second spot, 1 1/2 games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Angels. So if the standings hold, New York will host the Twins in the one-game playoff on Oct. 3.

Judge homered to right-center in the first off hard-luck loser Ervin Santana (15-8), who won his previous four decisions. The All-Star righty gave up seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

David Robertson (9-2) retired all four hitters he faced, improving to 5-0 since the Yankees reacquired him from the Chicago White Sox in July.

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9-18-17

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic (4-0), LW #1 vs Sioux City West

2. Iowa City West (4-0), LW #2 vs #3 Cedar Rapids Prairie

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-0), LW #3 @ #2 Iowa City West

4. WDM Valley (3-1), LW #4 @ Fort Dodge

5. Lewis Central (4-0), LW #6 vs Urbandale

6. Johnston (3-1), LW #5 @ DSM East

7. Bettendorf (3-1), LW (X) @ Muscatine

8. Cedar Falls (3-1), LW #8 vs Mason City

9. S.E. Polk (2-2), LW (X) @ Indianola

10.Waukee (2-2), LW #9 @ DSM Roosevelt

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), LW #1 vs #8 Decorah

2. Solon (4-0), LW #2 @ Oskaloosa

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-0), LW #3 vs Spencer

4. Sioux City Heelan (3-1), LW #4 vs LeMars

5. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-0), LW #5 @ Perry

6. Webster City (4-0), LW #6 vs Ballard

7. Pella (3-1), LW #7 vs Grinnell

8. Decorah (4-0), LW (X) @ #1 Xavier

9. Boone (4-0), LW #10 vs Gilbert

10.Harlan (3-1), LW (X) vs Adel ADM

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (4-0), LW #1 vs Mediapolis

2. Cascade (4-0), LW #2 vs Monticello

3. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW #4 vs Northeast (Goose Lake)

4. Union (LaPorte City) (3-1), LW #5 vs Dyersville Beckman

5. Waukon (3-1), LW #3 vs Columbus Jct.

6. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-1), LW #7 vs Pocahontas Area

7. Clear Lake (3-1), LW #9 @ Forest City

8. Sioux Center (4-0), LW #8 @ Estherville Lincoln Central

9. West Marshall (3-1), LW #10 vs Dike-New Hartford

10.South Central Calhoun (3-1), LW (X) @ Clarinda

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (4-0), LW #1 vs Alta-Aurelia

2. Pella Christian (4-0), LW #2 vs Mount Ayr

3. Western Christian (3-1), LW #3 @ Hinton

4. Van Meter (4-0), LW #4 @ Eagle Grove

5. Pleasantville (4-0), LW #5 vs Woodward Academy

6. Bellevue (4-0), LW #6 @ #9 West Branch

7. Iowa City Regina (2-2), LW #7 vs Highland (Riverside)

8. AHSTW (Avoca) (4-0), LW #8 vs Treynor

9. West Branch (4-0), LW #9 vs #6 Bellevue

10.Wilton (4-0), LW #10 vs Louisa-Muscatine

Class A

1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0), LW #1 vs BGM

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert (4-0), LW #2 vs Earlham

3. Lynnville-Sully (4-0), LW #3 @ Winfield-Mt. Union

4. West Sioux (4-0), LW #4 @ West Monona

5. Lisbon (4-0), LW #5 vs East Buchanan

6. Algona Garrigan (4-0), LW #6 vs MMCRU

7. Hudson (4-0), LW #7 vs GMG Garwin

8. Wapsie Valley (4-0), LW #8 @ Edgewood-Colesburg

9. Pekin (5-0), LW #10 vs Cardinal (Eldon)

10.Saint Ansgar (4-0), LW (X) vs West Fork

8-man

1. Don Bosco (4-0), LW #1 @ Central Elkader

2. Audubon (4-0), LW #2 @ River Valley

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0), LW #3 @ #4 Newell-Fonda

4. Newell-Fonda (4-0), LW #4 vs #2 Remsen-St. Mary’s

5. Harris-Lake Park (3-1), LW #7 Idle

6. Sidney (4-0), LW #9 vs CAM (Anita)

7. Lone Tree (5-0), LW #10 vs Baxter

8. Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire (2-1), LW #8 vs Kingsley-Pierson

9. Tripoli (4-0), LW (X) @ West Central (Maynard)

10.AR-WE-VA (Westside) (4-1), LW (X) @ West Harrison

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell hopes safety Kamari Cotton-Moya will be able to return for the Big 12 opener against Texas. Cotton-Moya suffered an elbow injury in the loss to Iowa and missed last week’s 41-14 win at Akron.

The Cyclones are off this week and Campbell says they will use the first part of the week to focus on areas that need improvement before moving on to Texas.

Campbell talks about the areas of emphasis for the offense.

Campbell says depth on defense remains a concern as well as third down.

Iowa State hosts Texas in a Thursday night game on September 28th.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says Sam Bradford’s left knee is “feeling better” a day after the quarterback missed Minnesota’s game against Pittsburgh. But Zimmer is unsure when Bradford will play again.

Zimmer gave short and ornery answers Sunday when asked about Bradford following the loss to the Steelers. On Monday, he apologized for snapping and joked that there was no wine in the locker room after the difficult loss to help calm him.

Bradford’s backup, Case Keenum, struggled while filling in. But Zimmer does not believe the Vikings need to find another quarterback while Bradford recovers. For now, Zimmer terms the injury day to day.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild and captain Mikko Koivu have agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract extension.

The Wild announced the deal on Monday night. The 34-year-old Koivu was entering the final season of his contract. He is coming off of one of his best years with 18 goals and 40 assists in 80 games and was a finalist for the Selke Trophy, given annually to the best defensive forward.

Koivu will make $6 million in the first season of the extension in 2018-19 and $5 million the following season. He is first on the Wild’s career list for points, assists and multipoint games.

BURLINGTON — The NIACC men’s golf team finished ninth at the Southeastern Community College Fall Invitational on Monday in Burlington. The Trojans posted a team score of 357. William Penn’s A team won the ten-team invite with a 293, with DMACC finishing second with a 295. Ben Boerjan, a freshman from St. Ansgar, led the way for NIACC with a 79. On the women’s side, NIACC finished fourth with a 397, with DMACC winning with a 351. Sophomore Courtney Tusler had an 89 to lead the Lady Trojans.

ANKENY — The Mason City High boys golf team finished ninth at the Valley of West Des Moines Classic in Ankeny on Monday. Waukee won the team title with a 293, with Mason City shooting a 334. J. J. Wickman led Mason City with a 79. The Mohawks turn right around and host Urbandale this afternoon.

HUMBOLDT — Clear Lake’s Sam Pedelty won the boys title at the Humboldt cross country invitational on Monday. Pedelty finished in a time of 17:32, three seconds better than runner-up Joseph Kunert of Humboldt. Also for Clear Lake, Eric Faught finished fourth while Ike Branstad finished 13th. Clear Lake finished second to Humboldt in the team race. Clear Lake finished seventh as a team in the girls meet. Gretchen Jones had the best finish for the Lions, ending up in 12th place.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Longtime Minnesota Timberwolves executive Chris Wright is leaving the team to become the CEO of the Minnesota United MLS team.

United announced the move on Monday. Wright spent 26 years with the Timberwolves and WNBA’s Lynx, including the last 13 as team president.

Wright is a native of England and has long been a huge soccer fan. He pushed Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to bring an MLS team to Minnesota. United began this season with Taylor as a minority owner of the franchise.

Wright will be tasked with overseeing the construction of a new stadium in St. Paul and helping the new team grow its fan base in a region where soccer’s popularity is growing.

Wright will join his new team on Oct. 6, following the conclusion of the Lynx season.