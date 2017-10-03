Tuesday October 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

NEW YORK (AP) – Joe Mauer and the Minnesota Twins are back in the postseason for the first time in seven years, facing the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in the AL wild-card game. New York eliminated Minnesota from the playoffs four times from 2003-10, but only Mauer remains from those Twins teams. Minnesota and New York are both in the playoffs after successful rebuilds, with Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton powering the Twins and Aaron Judge emerging as an MVP contender with the Yankees.

You can hear the Twins-Yankees game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO, with the pre-game starting at 6 o’clock, and the first pitch at about 7:10 PM.

AMES — Iowa State faces a tough challenge this week as the Cyclones prepare to visit third ranked Oklahoma.

That’s Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a 17-7 loss at home to Texas.

An improving Iowa State defense will need to try and slow down a Sooner offense led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Campbell says he has been impressed with the smooth transition Lincoln Riley has made to head coach. Riley was elevated from offensive coordinator following the retirement of Bob Stoops.

Campbell says there has not been a loss of confidence since losing to Texas.

Campbell has been impressed with how quickly Joel Lanning has adapted to the switch from quarterback to linebacker. Lanning is coming off a 20 tackle effort in the game against Texas.

Kickoff on Saturday in Norman Oklahoma is scheduled for 11 o’clock

CHAMPAIGN ILLINOIS — Illinois is changing quarterbacks for this week’s game at Iowa. Sophomore Jeff George Jr. gets the start over junior Chayce Crouch, who only had 99 yards of passing in a 28-6 loss to Nebraska. Illini coach Lovie Smith

George played in one game this season. He came off the bench and passed for 211 yards in a loss at South Florida.

Smith hopes the move will jump start a lackluster passing game.

Illinois visits Iowa on Saturday, with an 11 o’clock kickoff that you can hear on KGLO.

Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/2/17

OCTOBER 2, 2017 BY TODD KIMM

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic (6-0), LW #1 @ C.B. Abe Lincoln

2. Iowa City West (6-0), LW #2 vs C.R. Kennedy

3. WDM Valley (5-1), LW #3 vs Indianola

4. Bettendorf (5-1), LW #4 @ Davenport North (Thurs)

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-1), LW #5 @ Linn-Mar

6. Johnston (5-1), LW #6 vs Sioux City North

7. Cedar Falls (5-1), LW #7 @ Waterloo West

8. Waukee (4-2), LW #8 @ DSM East

9. Pleasant Valley (5-1), LW #9 # #10 North Scott

10.North Scott (5-1), LW (X) vs #9 Pleasant Valley

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0), LW #1 vs #8 Waverly-Shell Rock

2. Solon (6-0), LW #2 @ Mount Pleasant

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-0), LW #3 vs Humboldt

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0), LW #5 @ Iowa Falls-Alden

5. Pella (5-1), LW #7 vs Norwalk

6. Harlan (5-1), LW #8 @ Winterset

7. Boone (6-0), LW #9 vs Ballard

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0), LW (X) @ #1 C.R. Xavier

9. West Delaware (5-1), LW (X) vs Dubuque Wahlert

10.Webster City (5-1), LW #6 @ Perry

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (6-0), LW #1 vs West Liberty

2. Cascade (6-0), LW #2 vs Dyersville Beckman

3. Mount Vernon (5-1), LW #3 vs Mediapolis

4. Union (LaPorte City), (5-1), LW #4 vs #5 Waukon

5. Waukon (5-1), LW #5 @ #4 Union

6. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (5-1), LW #6 vs MOC/Floyd Valley

7. Clear Lake (5-1), LW #7 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL

8. Sioux Center (6-0), LW #8 vs Sheldon

9. South Central Calhoun (5-1), LW #9 @ Underwood

10.PCM (Monroe) (5-1), LW #10 vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (6-0), LW #1 vs #3 Western Christian

2. Pella Christian (6-0), LW #2 @ #5 Pleasantville

3. Western Christian (5-1), LW #3 @ #1 West Lyon

4. Van Meter (6-0), LW #4 @ West Central Valley

5. Pleasantville (6-0), LW #5 vs #2 Pella Christian

6. Iowa City Regina (4-2), LW #6 vs Van Buren

7. AHSTW (Avoca) (6-0), LW #7 @ OA-BCIG

8. West Branch (6-0), LW #8 @ North Cedar

9. Bellevue (5-1), LW #9 @ Clayton Ridge

10.Denver (5-1), LW (X) vs MFL MarMac

Class A

1. Gladbrook-Reiunbeck (6-0), LW #1 vs #6 Hudson

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert (6-0), LW #2 vs #10 Southwest Valley

3. Lynnville-Sully (6-0), LW #3 @ New London

4. West Sioux (6-0), LW #4 vs Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto

5. Algona Garrigan (6-0), LW #5 vs Ridge View

6. Hudson (6-0), LW #6 @ #1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

7. Wapsie Valley (6-0), LW #7 vs Starmont

8. Saint Ansgar (6-0), LW #9 vs Mason City Newman

9. East Buchanan (5-1), LW #10 vs Alburnett

10.Southwest Valley (6-0), LW (X) @ #2 St. Albert

8-man

1. Don Bosco (6-0), LW #1 vs West Central (Maynard)

2. Audubon (6-0), LW #2 @ Glidden-Ralston

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0), LW #3 @ Kingsley-Pierson

4. Sidney (6-0), LW #4 @ Woodbine

5. Harris-Lake Park (4-1), LW #5 @ #8 Newell-Fonda

6. Tripoli (6-0), LW #7 vs North Iowa

7. AR-WE-VA (Westside) (6-1), LW #8 @ Boyer Valley

8. Newell-Fonda (5-1), LW #9 vs #5 Harris-Lake Park

9. Colo-Nesco (5-1), LW (X) @ HLV (Victor)

10.Janesville (5-1), LW (X) vs Riceville

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings say running back Dalvin Cook will miss the remainder of his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the diagnosis on Monday. Cook was injured trying to cut for more yards near the end of a run in the third quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Detroit on Sunday. Cook lost a fumble on the play and needed help off the field. He was on crutches, wearing a bulky brace afterward.

With 354 yards, Cook is third in the NFL in rushing. He has two touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 90 yards.

Latavius Murray will take over as the lead running back for the Vikings (2-2), who play at Chicago next Monday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild will start the regular season without veteran left wing Zach Parise, who has been slowed by a back injury.

General manager Chuck Fletcher said after practice Monday that Parise would not travel to games at Detroit on Thursday and at Carolina on Saturday. Fletcher said Parise was “having a hard time getting over the hump.” The 33-year-old played in no preseason games. The goal is for Parise to practice with the team next week.

The Wild assigned center Luke Kunin to their AHL affiliate Monday and placed defenseman Ryan Murphy on waivers with the intent to assign him to Iowa, reducing their training-camp roster to 22 players. That doesn’t include veteran left wing Daniel Winnik, who’s on a tryout contract.

— junior college volleyball last night

Wartburg JV 3-1 NIACC (25-19, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10)

NIACC leaders — Hannah Wagner, 9 kills & 12 digs; Shelby Heston, 11 kills & 10 digs; Sydney Rousch, 24 assists & 10 digs; Becca Konz, 5 kills

NIACC is 4-13 overall, hosts Northeast Community College on Wednesday night