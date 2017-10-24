Tuesday October 24th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

— Regional quarterfinal volleyball

== 1A Region 5 quarterfinals last night

#10 Dunkerton 3-0 Newman (25-12, 25-19, 25-9)

North Iowa 3-0 Rockford (25-16, 25-19, 25-16)

#7 Tripoli 3-0 North Butler (25-22, 25-12, 25-19)

Kee 3-2 Northwood-Kensett (21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14)

== 2A Region 6 quarterfinals last night

#7 Lake Mills 3-0 St. Ansgar (25-13, 25-16, 25-11)

Central Springs 3-2 South Hamilton (25-16, 13-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11)

South Winneshiek 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (26-24, 26-24, 25-18)

Wapsie Valley 3-1 Sumner-Fredericksburg (25-20, 26-24, 22-25, 25-23)

== 3A Region 4 semifinals tonight

Clear Lake at #6 Osage

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at #11 Forest City

== 4A Region 5 semifinals tonight

Webster City at #13 Charles City

Waterloo East at #3 Waverly-Shell Rock

— Final Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/23/17

Class 4A

1. Iowa City West (9-0), LW #1 vs CR Washington

2. Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 @ Urbandale

3. WDM Valley (8-1), LW #3 vs Lewis Central

4. Bettendorf (8-1), LW #4 vs Pleasant Valley

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-1), LW #5 vs #7 Cedar Falls @ Wartburg

6. Johnston (8-1), LW #6 vs #9 S.E. Polk

7. Cedar Falls (8-1), LW #7 vs #5 CR Prairie @ Wartburg

8. North Scott (8-1), LW #8 vs Davenport Central

9. S.E. Polk (6-3), LW #9 @ #6 Johnston

10.Ankeny Centennial (7-2), LW #10 vs Waukee

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0), LW #1 vs Oskaloosa

2. Solon (9-0), LW #2 vs Decorah

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0), LW #3 vs Glenwood

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0), LW #4 vs #10 Carlisle

5. Pella (8-1), LW #5 vs #7 Webster City

6. Harlan (8-1), LW #6 vs Sioux City Heelan

7. Webster City (8-1), LW #7 @ #5 Pella

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1), LW #8 @ West Delaware

9. Davenport Assumption (7-2), LW #9 vs Washington

10.Carlisle (8-1), LW #10 @ #4 Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 2A

1. Cascade (9-0), LW #1 vs West Liberty

2. Mount Vernon (8-1), LW #2 vs Centerville

3. Waukon (8-1), LW #3 @ #9 Clear Lake

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-1), LW #4 vs Carroll Kuemper

5. South Central Calhoun (8-1), LW #7 vs Sioux Center

6. PCM (Monroe) (8-1), LW #8 vs Williamsburg

7. New Hampton (8-1), LW (X) vs Dike-New Hartford

8. Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1), LW #10 vs #10 Union

9. Clear Lake (7-2), LW #5 vs #3 Waukon

10.Union (LaPorte City) (6-3), LW #9 @ #8 Aplington-Parkersburg

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (9-0), LW #1 vs IKM-Manning

2. Pella Christian (9-0), LW #2 vs Sigourney-Keota

3. Van Meter (9-0), LW #3 vs Belmond-Klemme

4. Iowa City Regina (7-2), LW #4 vs South Winneshiek

5. West Branch (9-0), LW #6 vs Pleasantville

6. Western Christian (Hull) (7-2), LW #7 @ #10 AHSTW

7. Bellevue (8-1), LW #8 vs Wilton

8. Denver (8-1), LW #9 vs #9 South Hamilton

9. South Hamilton (8-1), LW (X) @ #8 Denver

10.AHSTW (Avoca) (8-1), LW #5 vs #6 Western Christian

Class A

1. Lynnville-Sully (8-0), LW #1 vs New London

2. West Sioux (9-0), LW #2 vs Sioux Central

3. Hudson (9-0), LW #3 vs Pekin

4. Algona Garrigan (9-0), LW #4 vs West Hancock

5. Wapsie Valley (9-0), LW #5 vs #9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

6. Saint Ansgar (9-0), LW #6 vs #10 East Buchanan

7. Southwest Valley (9-0), LW #7 vs LeMars Gehlen

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (8-1), LW #8 vs Westwood

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1), LW #9 @ #5 Wapsie Valley

10.East Buchanan (8-1), LW #10 @ #6 Saint Ansgar

8-Man

1. Don Bosco (9-0), LW #1 vs Moravia

2. Audubon (9-0), LW #2 vs #5 Newell-Fonda

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0), LW #3 vs Boyer Valley

4. Sidney (9-0), LW #4 vs Lenox

5. Newell-Fonda (8-1), LW #6 @ #2 Audubon

6. Riceville (8-1), LW #7 vs #10 Tripoli

7. Stanton (8-1), LW #8 vs Fremont-Mills

8. Baxter (8-1), LW #9 not eligible for playoffs

9. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven Ayshire (6-2), LW #10 did not qualify

10.Tripoli (8-1), LW #5 @ #7 Stanton

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the best reaction to the Cyclones’ new national ranking is none at all. Off to a 5-2 start and on the heels of a 31-13 victory at Texas Tech the Cyclones are 25th in the latest Associated Press Poll. It is their first national ranking since 2005.

Campbell on wanting to be ranked at the end of the season.

The Cyclones prepare for a big game against fourth ranked TCU but Campbell says the approach by his team won’t change.

Campbell says the Cyclones are focused on themselves and not the opponent.

Campbell is happy to see the seniors have success.

Kickoff on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 2:30.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL has suspended Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo for one game for violating player safety rules in Sunday’s win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sendejo’s hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace on Baltimore’s second series of the game was directly to the head. Wallace’s helmet flew off during the collision, and Sendejo was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

In his letter to Sendejo, Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, wrote:

“The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury.”

Sendejo will be eligible to return to the active roster next Monday. He will miss Minnesota’s game in London against the Cleveland Browns.

But he can appeal the suspension within three business days.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – Construction on the new headquarters for the Minnesota Vikings is about 70 percent complete.

Team officials took reporters on a tour Monday of the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, which will open in March. The entire organization will have office space there, in addition to state-of-the-art facilities for coaches and players.

Grass on the outdoor practice fields has already been planted, with plans to create a garden on the 40-acre campus to supply farm-to-table-style produce for the cafeteria. The 6,500-seat outdoor stadium will begin hosting high school games next fall. Other unique aspects of the project include a Vikings history museum on the first floor of the sports medicine center that will be accessible to the public. Twin Cities Orthopedics will also have its main office building on site.