Tuesday October 17th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — There’s a handful of opening-round games in Class 1A and 2A post-season volleyball in the area tonight, with most of the action taking place starting next week:

== Class 1A Region 5

Newman at Clarksville

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville

West Central Maynard at North Butler

West Hancock at North Iowa

CAL at Rockford

== Class 2A Region 6

West Fork at St. Ansgar

Belmond-Klemme at Central Springs

Postville at Nashua-Plainfield

— junior college volleyball last night

Wartburg JV 3-2 NIACC (25-23, 22-25, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12)

— Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/16/17

Class 4A

1. Iowa City West (8-0), LW #2 @ Ottumwa

2. Dowling Catholic (7-1), LW #1 vs Ames

3. WDM Valley (7-1), LW #3 @ Marshalltown

4. Bettendorf (7-1), LW #4 @ Davenport Central

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-1), LW #5 vs CR Kennedy

6. Johnston (7-1), LW #6 @ Sioux City East

7. Cedar Falls (7-1), LW #7 vs Waterloo East

8. North Scott (7-1), LW #9 vs Davenport West

9. S.E. Polk (5-3), LW #10 @ Fort Dodge

10.Ankeny Centennial (6-2), LW (X) vs Sioux City West

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0), LW #1 vs South Tama

2. Solon (8-0), LW #2 vs Fairfield

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-0), LW #3 vs Storm Lake

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-0), LW #4 @ Gilbert

5. Pella (7-1), LW #5 vs Nevada

6. Harlan (7-1), LW #6 @ Atlantic

7. Webster City (7-1), LW #8 @ Boone

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1), LW #9 @ Charles City

9. Davenport Assumption (6-2), LW #10 vs Marion (Thur)

10.Carlisle (7-1), LW (X) vs Norwalk

Class 2A

1. Cascade (8-0), LW #1 vs #9 Union

2. Mount Vernon (7-1), LW #2 vs #6 Williamsburg

3. Waukon (7-1), LW #3 vs North Fayette Valley

4. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-1), LW #4 vs Central Lyon/GLR

5. Clear Lake (7-1), LW #5 vs New Hampton

6. Williamsburg (7-1), LW #6 @ #2 Mount Vernon

7. South Central Calhoun (7-1), LW #8 vs East Sac County

8. PCM (Monroe) (7-1), LW #9 @ Clarke (Osceola)

9. Union (LaPorte City), LW #10 @ #1 Cascade

10.Aplington-Parkersburg (7-1), LW (X) vs Saydel

Class 1A

1. West Lyon (8-0), LW #1 @ Emmetsburg

2. Pella Christian (8-0), LW #2 @ Woodward-Granger

3. Van Meter (8-0), LW #3 vs Madrid

4. Iowa City Regina (6-2), LW #4 @ Louisa-Muscatine

5. AHSTW (Avoca) (8-0), LW #5 @ Missouri Valley

6. West Branch (8-0), LW #6 @ Clayton Ridge

7. Western Christian (Hull) (6-2), LW #8 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan

8. Bellevue (7-1), LW #9 vs #10 Maquoketa Valley

9. Denver (7-1), LW #10 vs Central Springs

10.Maquoketa Valley (7-1), LW (X) @ #8 Bellevue

Class A

1. Lynnville-Sully (7-0), LW #1 @ Montezuma

2. West Sioux (8-0), LW #2 vs Akron-Westfield

3. Hudson (8-0), LW #3 @ Belle Plaine

4. Algona Garrigan (8-0), LW #4 vs Fort Dodge St. Edmond

5. Wapsie Valley (8-0), LW #5 vs North Linn

6. Saint Ansgar (8-0), LW #6 vs Rockford

7. Southwest Valley (8-0), LW #7 vs Riverside (Oakland)

8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (7-1), LW #8 @ Griswold

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1), LW #9 @ Calfax-Mingo

10.East Buchanan (7-1), LW #10 @ Starmont

8-Man

1. Don Bosco (8-0), LW #1 vs #5 Tripoli

2. Audubon (8-0), LW #2 vs AR-WE-VA

3. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0), LW #3 vs Clay Central-Everly

4. Sidney (8-0), LW #4 @ Clarinda Academy

5. Tripoli (8-0), LW #5 @ #1 Don Bosco

6. Newell-Fonda (7-1), LW #6 @ Collins-Maxwell

7. Riceville (7-1), LW #7 vs Dunkerton

8. Stanton (7-1), LW #8 vs Bedford

9. Baxter (7-1), LW #9 @ Easton Valley

10.Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire (5-2), LW #10 vs West Bend-Mallard

AMES — Kyle Kempt is expected to start his third straight game at quarterback when Iowa State visits Texas Tech. Jacob Park’s name is not even on the depth chart released Monday. He has missed the past two games after taking leave to deal with a personal medical issue.

That’s Iowa State coach Matt Campbell who has been impressed with Kempt’s poise in his two starts.

Campbell says Kempt has done a good job making plays while at the same time limiting mistakes.

Campbell says much of Iowa State’s improvement on defense is due to better tackling.

The Cyclones walloped Texas Tech 66-10 a year ago but Campbell says the Red Raiders have a much better and different defense.

Kickoff on Saturday in Lubbock is scheduled for 11 o’clock

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings for practice, roughly 14 months after a dislocation and multiple ligament tears in his left knee put his leg and career at risk.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Bridgewater will be eased back in with the team beginning Wednesday. The 24-year-old quarterback visited his surgeon Monday and was given the green light to participate on the field, effectively ending a grueling rehabilitation over the past year-plus. Bridgewater tweeted a simple “thank you” after getting the good news.

Bridgewater remains on the physically unable to perform list. The Vikings have three weeks to evaluate him before having to decide whether to add him to the active roster or place on him on injured reserve.



IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery is embracing the expectations for the upcoming season. A young but experienced Iowa team has four players with starting experience and 77 percent of its scoring returning from last year’s team that made it to the second round of the NIT.

McCaffery says how much progress the Hawkeyes make this season will depend upon how well they play on defense.

McCaffery says 13 players are vying for playing time on a deep squad and 6-11 freshmen Luka Garza and Jack Nunge are expected to make immediate impacts.

McCaffery says the added size will be a big plus on the defensive end.

The Hawkeyes open on October 27 against William Jewell College.

NEWTON, Kansas – Behind the strength of a hole-in-one from Emily Snelling, the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team is in third place following the opening 36 holes of the Missouri Valley Conference Fall Preview at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

UNI posted a team score of 609. Indiana State is in second place, two shots ahead of the Panthers with 18 holes remaining.

Snelling, a three-time state champion from Clear Lake, scored her hole-in-one on the 17th hole – her second hole of the second round. Snelling is tied for 16th after rounds of 78 and 75.

Sarah McMichael, who prepped at Nashua-Plainfield, is the Panthers top golfer through the first two rounds. McMichael is tied for ninth after back-to-back rounds of 75.

Paige VanDyk follows in 13th place after shooting 7-over (79) in round one and 1-over (73) in round two.

Hannah Bermel shot 13-over (85) and 1-over (73), while freshman Sydney Eaton of Mason City followed after shooting 9-over (81) and 14-over (86). Bermel carded 5 birdies on the day.

The Panthers will play the final 18 holes later today.