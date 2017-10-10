Tuesday October 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins are bringing back Paul Molitor as manager after he led a historic turnaround.

The Twins announced Monday that Molitor is getting a new three-year deal that keeps him under contract through 2020. They went 85-77 this season, becoming the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous year. They lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game last week.

New executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine never addressed Molitor’s future during the season. That led to some uncertainty about whether they would retain a manager they inherited when they took over.

But the two sides reached agreement on a new deal less than a week after the season ended.

CHICAGO (AP) – Case Keenum led three second-half scoring drives in relief of Sam Bradford, and the Minnesota Vikings spoiled prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s debut with a 20-17 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Kai Forbath kicked a 26-yard field goal in the closing seconds after Harrison Smith intercepted Trubisky, and the Vikings (3-2) came away with the win after dropping two of three.

Called on after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games, Trubisky played like he belonged. The No. 2 overall pick was 12 of 25 for 128 yards with a touchdown.

The interception came after the Bears (1-4) took over on their 10 with 2:32 left in the game. Smith picked off a pass intended for Zach Miller on the right sideline at the 22.

The Vikings got the ball at the 28, and Forbath booted the winner with 16 seconds left.

Bradford could barely move after missing three straight games because of swelling and soreness in his left knee.

He was just 5 of 11 for 36 yards and was sacked four times – including a safety by Leonard Floyd.

Keenum replaced him with 25 seconds left in the first half and went 17 of 21 for 140 yards and a touchdown.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have released running back Stevan Ridley after only five days with the team, making room on the active roster for wide receiver Michael Floyd.

The move was made Monday before the game in Chicago, with Floyd finished with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. This gives the Vikings seven wide receivers and only three running backs, including fullback C.J. Ham. Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon are left to carry the ball, after a season-ending knee injury for rookie Dalvin Cook.

Ridley, a six-year veteran, rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns for New England in 2012 before a season-ending knee injury in 2014. He has bounced around the league since then.

AMES — Kyle Kempt is expected to start at quarterback when Iowa State hosts Kansas. The fifth year senior led the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 win at third ranked Oklahoma. The depth chart lists Kempt or Jacob Park as the starter but Park remains inactive while he deals with a personal health issue.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who says he can’t speculate on when Park might return.

Kempt completed 18 of his 24 attempts through the air for 343 yards in his first start for the Cyclones.

Campbell says Kempt’s work ethic gave the coaches confidence in his ability.

Campbell says the key this week is to turn the page and focus on Kansas.

Campbell says they will try to continue to use Joel Lanning on both sides of the ball but plan to do it in a way that does not harm the defense or wear Lanning down.

Kickoff on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium between Iowa State and Kansas is scheduled for 11 o’clock.

— high school volleyball last night

#6/3A Osage 3-1 #11/4A Charles City (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19)

Forest City 3-0 Central Springs

@ Sheffield

West Fork 2-0 Clarksville

West Fork 2-0 Belmond-Klemme

Belmond-Klemme 2-0 Clarksville

FOREST CITY — Both Newman cross country teams won titles at the Forest City Invitational on Monday. The Newman girls had four place in the top ten and won with 32 points. Grace Henrich had the best Newman time, finishing 5th in 20:58. Josie Fritz was seventh, Erin Smith was eighth and Zoey Thompson was 10th. The Newman boys also had four runners place in the top ten as they ended with 28 points. Stephen Ringo had Newman’s best finish, placing third in 17:18. Isaac Fettkether was sixth, Jacob McBride was ninth and Braden Petree was 10th. Next up for Newman is the Top of Iowa Conference meet, which will be held on the NIACC campus on Thursday afternoon.

ALGONA — The North Central Conference cross country meet takes place today on the River Road Course in Algona. On the boys side, Clear Lake and Humboldt appear to be the team favorites, with Clear Lake ranked 15th in Class 3A. There’s only one individually ranked runner in the race, with Sam Pedelty of Clear Lake ranked 23rd in Class 3A. On the girls side, Humboldt and St. Edmond appear to be the favorites for the team title. Humboldt is ranked 3rd in Class 3A while St. Edmond is 8th in Class 1A. Individually ranked are Bryce Gidel and Gabbie Kent of Humboldt, ranked 3rd and 22nd in Class 3A; Patty Teggatz of Hampton-Dumont is ranked 19th in Class 2A, and Abby Landwehr of St. Edmond, ranked 28th in Class 1A.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise has returned to practice after missing the first two games of the season because of an undisclosed injury.

Parise said Monday he felt fine after skating through an intense session. The Wild lost last week in regulation at Detroit and in a shootout at Carolina. They don’t play again until Thursday at Chicago, with the home opener looming Saturday against Columbus.

Neither Parise nor coach Bruce Boudreau would commit to returning for a particular game.

Parise’s problem “came out of nowhere” a couple of weeks before training camp. According to multiple reports last month, Parise was hampered by back trouble. He said Monday he didn’t have a back injury, but declined to give details.