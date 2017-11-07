Tuesday November 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

AMES — It has been more than a month since Iowa State was forced to bounce back from a loss and coach Matt Campbell is confident they will have no trouble doing so. After a loss at West Virginia the 24th ranked Cyclones get ready to host 12th ranked Oklahoma State.

Defense has put the Cyclones in the hunt in the Big 12 and Campbell says that will be the key down the stretch.

The Iowa State defense will be challenged by an Oklahoma State offense that posted nearly 700 yards in a loss to Oklahoma.

It will be the final home game for a 19 member senior class that Campbell says he had a huge impact on the program.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy calls Iowa State senior Joel Lanning a “throwback” and even contacted the Ankeny native after Iowa State’s historic upset at Oklahoma. It was that game that put Lanning in the national spotlight as a two-way player for the Cyclones at linebacker and quarterback.

Gundy says the Cowboys won’t have any trouble bouncing back from a loss to Oklahoma as they prepare to visit Iowa State.

Gundy says if they lose it won’t be because they are not ready to play.

Gundy sees some similarities in the way Iowa State is building its program.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, the Big Ten’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, could miss up to a month after breaking his left pinky finger.

The Hawkeyes announced on Monday that Baer suffered the injury in practice over the weekend. Baer won’t need surgery, but he’ll have to sit for 3-to-4 weeks.

Baer averaged team highs in rebounding (5.8), steals (1.4) and blocked shots (1.3) per game in 2016-17 and was in position to jump into the starting lineup before he got hurt.

Iowa’s depth ought to help it overcome an injury to a key player. The Hawkeyes could have a 12-deep rotation when they open play Friday against Chicago State, a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The state volleyball tournament gets underway at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids today with quarterfinal round matches in Classes 5A and 4A.

= Class 5A First Round

12:00 p.m. – #1 Cedar Falls vs. #14 Urbandale

2:00 p.m. – #4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. #5 Linn-Mar

12:00 p.m. – #2 West Des Moines Valley vs. #7 Dowling

2:00 p.m. – #3 Ankeny Centennial vs. #6 Dubuque Hempstead

= Class 4A First Round

4:00 p.m. – #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. #5 Bishop Heelan

6:00 p.m. – #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. #12 Independence

4:00 p.m. – #3 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. #6 Lewis Central

6:00 p.m. – #2 Dubuque Wahlert vs. #9 Pella

MASON CITY – NIACC volleyball freshman Hannah Wagner was selected to the Region XI second-team on Monday.

NIACC’s Brooke Greenwood and Becca Konz, both sophomores, were honorable mention all-region selections. Konz was also selected to the NJCAA Region XI-A all-tournament team.

Also, Wagner was selected to the NJCAA Region XI-A first team and Shelby Heston was a second-team NJCAA Region XI-A selection. NJCAA Region XI-A was made up of players from Iowa Lakes, Kirkwood, NIACC, Northeast and Southwestern.

Wagner led the Lady Trojans with 278 kills and was fourth on the team with 223 digs and 31 blocks.

Greenwood led the team with 106 blocks and was fourth on the team with 178 kills. She wrapped up her NIACC career with 305 career blocks and 213 career kills.

Konz was second on the team with 54 blocks and was third on the team with 185 kills. She had 282 career kills and 100 career kills.

Heston was second on the team with 223 kills and third on the team with 259 digs.

MASON CITY – The NIACC wrestling team is ranked No. 11 in the preseason NJCAA Division I rankings released Monday.

Ellsworth is ranked No. 1, Iowa Western is No. 2, Iowa Central is No. 4 and Iowa Lakes is No. 7.

NIACC placed seventh at the NJCAA national meet in 2017. The Trojans return three national qualifiers from last year’s team in Austin Anderly, Ryan Faught and Jaylen Lee.

In the individual preseason rankings by Intermat, Anderly is ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds, Faught is ranked seventh at 165 pounds and Lee is ranked fourth at 184 pounds.

Anderly earned all-American honors by placing fifth at 141 pounds at last season’s national meet in Council Bluffs. Anderly was 14-7 with 2 two falls, one technical fall and four major decisions as a freshman.

NIACC opens its season Wednesday in a dual meet at No. 2 Iowa Western.

BOSTON (AP) – Jake DeBrusk and Frank Vatrano each scored a first-period goal, and the Boston Bruins held off Minnesota 5-3 for their third victory in the last 11 games against the Wild. Sean Kuraly and Torey Krug both scored in the second for the Bruins, who were shut out in two matchups versus Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk last season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minnesota Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek, who helped the team win two World Series championships, has died of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 69.

The Twins were informed of the death Monday by a friend of the Stelmaszek family, according to team spokesman Dustin Morse.

The Twins called Stelmaszek a professional who “instilled a winning culture into generations of Twins players.”

Stelmaszek spent 32 seasons as a Twins coach from 1981-2012. He was the longest tenured coach in Twins history and third-longest with a single team in major league history.

Stelmaszek was bullpen coach under Billy Gardner, Ray Miller, Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire, and helped the Twins reach the postseason eight times.

The team recently announced that Stelmaszek would receive the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award, to be presented in January.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have hired Derek Shelton as their bench coach.

The Twins announced the move Monday. Shelton was the Toronto Blue Jays’ quality control coach this year.

The 47-year-old Shelton will be going into his 14th season as a coach in some capacity at the major league level. He previously served as Tampa Bay’s hitting coach from 2010-16 and Cleveland’s hitting coach from 2005-09.

Shelton began his coaching career in the Yankees’ organization in 1997 and held various coaching positions in their minor league system. Shelton played two minor league seasons in the Yankees’ organization from 1992-93 before elbow surgery ended his career.