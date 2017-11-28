Tuesday November 28th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake basketball at West Fork — girls 6:15, boys follow

= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High basketball at Des Moines East — girls 6:15, boys follow

= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men at Virginia Tech — coverage joined after MCHS basketball

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones have agreed to a new six-year deal worth $22.5 million, increasing Campbell’s annual compensation from $2.1 million to $3.5 million per season.

Campbell, who led Iowa State to a 7-5 record and its first winning season in Big 12 play in 15 years, was expected to be among the top names in the offseason coaching carousel. Instead, the second-year coach can focus on getting the Cyclones ready for their first bowl game in five years.

Iowa State beat a pair of top-five teams this season, TCU and Oklahoma, after doing so just once in its history.

The Cyclones will find out what bowl they’ve been invited to on Sunday.

WAVERLY — Lexi Fasbender had four three-pointers and scored 16 points total as Clear Lake beat Waverly-Shell Rock 38-29 last night in girls basketball in Waverly, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Sara Faber scored all six of her points in the second half, as Clear Lake is now 2-0 on the season. Both the Lions girls and boys basketball teams travel to West Fork tonight in non-conference play, a doubleheader you’ll hear on KRIB starting shortly after 6 o’clock.

— other girls basketball last night

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67, Charles City 58

Clarksville 38, Rockford 34

DECORAH — Nick Wurm had 23 points to lead the NIACC men to a 95-68 win over the Luther junior varsity in Decorah last night. Gary Mills had 15 while Jaycob Payne added 10 for the Trojans, who are now 7-1 on the season. NIACC will travel to Southeastern on Wednesday night.

IOWA CITY — Junior forward Nicholas Baer is expected to play on Tuesday night when Iowa visits Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The reigning Big Ten “Sixth Man of Year” suffered a broken finger in preseason practice and coach Fran McCaffery says his return will give the Hawkeyes a much needed veteran presence.

“Especially when you go on the road”, said McCaffery. “Guys that have been in those kinds of road environments and performed successfully are who you need so he will be out there a lot.”

Defense has been a concern in a 4-2 start to the season and that will be a key against a Hokie squad that is averaging 102 points per game.

“They are as good of transition team as I have seen in a long time”, added McCaffery. “This is a slashing team that has multiple three point shooters so that is going to spread your defense out.”

Tuesday will be the fourth meeting between Iowa and Virginia Tech, with the Hokies winning the previous three contests.

All three previous games were part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Virginia Tech won 69-65 in 2006 and 95-79 in Blacksburg in 2012, and 70-64 in Iowa City in 2009.

Coverage of the Iowa-Virginia Tech game tonight will come on KGLO after the Mason City High-Des Moines East doubleheader.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Linemates Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets scored seven straight goals to beat the Minnesota Wild 7-2 on Monday night.

Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little also scored for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for the Winnipeg, which has won four straight and seven of eight at home.

Jason Zucker and Chris Stewart scored for Minnesota. The Wild left Alex Stalock in the entire game, and he stopped 21 shots.

The Jets have won 15 of 24 games this season, the quickest to 15 wins in franchise history.

Minnesota jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but then Winnipeg’s barrage began with two goals in the final six minutes of the opening frame.