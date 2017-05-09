Tuesday May 9th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

FORT DODGE — Emily Snelling still can’t use a driver, but the Clear Lake senior won another North Central Conference girls golf title on Monday in Fort Dodge. Snelling tore her ACL in January and has returned to the course in the last two weeks. She fired a 77 to take the conference medalist honors, with her sophomore teammate Ashley DeLong being the runner-up with an 82. Humboldt edged out Clear Lake for the team title, with the Wildcats scoring a 353, one shot better than the Lions.

CLARION — The Clear Lake boys also finished second in the North Central Conference meet held in Clarion Monday. Webster City won the team title with a 309, followed by the Lions who were three shots back. Webster City’s Connor Shannon was the medalist with an even par 72, while Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck was the runner-up with a 73. All six of Clear Lake’s golfers finished in the top 13.

SHEFFIELD — The Newman girls won the Top of Iowa East golf title on Monday in Sheffield. The Knights won with a 389, with Nashua-Plainfield finishing second with a 425. Newman’s Peyton Olson fired a 92 to win the medalist honors.



BRITT — Bailee Frayne was the medalist with a 78 as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura won the Top of Iowa West girls tournament in Britt on Monday. The Cardinals had a 382, 30 shots better than runner-up Garrigan, to win their fifth straight conference title.



MANLY — Osage won the Top of Iowa East boys title on Monday in Manly. The Green Devils and St. Ansgar tied for the team title with 339, but it came down to the fifth golfer tiebreaker to determine the winner. St. Ansgar’s Ben Boerjan was the medalist with a 78. Newman finished third with a 344.



BELMOND — In the Top of Iowa West boys golf tournament in Belmond, Garrigan and North Union tied with a 331, but the Golden Bears won the fifth golfer tiebreaker to win the conference title. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was third with a 344. North Union’s Parker Oleson was the medalist with a 73.

— Tennis

Clear Lake girls 9, Webster City 0

Mason City High boys 10, Ankeny Centennial 1

Waverly-Shell Rock boys 8, Clear Lake 1



MASON CITY — NIACC’s Morgan Thesing-Ritter was selected to the Region XI second-team on Monday. The outfielder hit .494 with 10 doubles, 40 stolen bases and 24 runs batted in. Catcher Shayley Vesel was an all-region honorable mention selection. She hit .329 with 17 doubles, seven homers and 54 runs batted in.

DES MOINES — When the NCAA Tournament returns to Des Moines in 2019 Drake University will serve as the host school. Iowa State was the host in 2016 the first time Wells Fargo Arena hosted a regional in 2016.

That’s Drake Athletic Director Sandy Hatfield Clubb. Serving as host means Drake could not be assigned the Des Moines regional if the Bulldogs make the tournament but there still could be a local flavor.

Hatfield Clubb says it will be a great opportunity to showcase the city as well as her school.

She says the attention the NCAA Tournament receives will benefit the entire area.