Tuesday May 30th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake baseball vs. North Union — 7:20



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Carlos Beltran homered and singled during an 11-run burst in the eighth inning against Minnesota’s beleaguered bullpen, and the Houston Astros overwhelmed the Twins 16-8 Monday in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The Astros combined eight hits, two walks, a hitter batter and a balk in the eighth to rally from an 8-2 deficit. The Twins tried three pitchers in the inning, a day after they used eight relievers in a 15-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Beltran finished with four hits and Carlos Correa had three, including a home run. Alex Bregman also homered for Houston, which had a season-high 18 hits, 13 of them in the last two innings.

Jordan Jankowski (1-0) got his first major league win with 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Brad Peacock. He allowed four earned runs and gave up home runs to Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman but he benefitted from the Houston hit parade.

Craig Breslow (1-1) took the loss.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes will head to Houston for the NCAA baseball tournament. The Hawks are the fourth seed and will play host a top seeded Houston on Friday. It is Iowa’s second trip to a regional in three years under coach Rick Heller.

Texas A&M and Baylor collide in the other first round game.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-30-iowareg-2.mp3

Iowa is 38-20 after winning its first Big Ten Tournament title over the weekend.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-30-iowareg-3.mp3

The Hawkeyes grabbed the automatic bid after Sunday’s 13-4 win over Northwestern.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-30-iowareg-4.mp3

That’s Iowa pitcher Nick Gallagher who says the players were happy with the Houston location.

http://kglonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/5-30-iowareg-5.mp3

Mason City native Ryan Erickson picked up a win over top-seed Nebraska on Friday and was named to the All-Tournament Team.



SALEM, VA — The Minnesota State softball team captured its first national championship in program history after downing Angelo State, 5-1, in game two of the NCAA Championship Finals on Monday afternoon at the Moyer Sport Complex in Salem Virginia. Minnesota State won game one of the best-of-three championship series on Sunday 5-1.

Minnesota State finishes the season with a program best 64-7 record which is the second-highest for a NCAA Division II National Champion. Senior pitcher Coley Ries (41-3) closes her Maverick career with a 14 strikeout performance in a complete game.

Former Clear Lake player and head coach Kristle Wolcott is the associate head coach of the Mavericks softball program.



WATERLOO — The Newman baseball team picked up a pair of wins at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo yesterday afternoon. The 3rd-ranked in Class 1A Knights edged the 8th-ranked in Class 2A Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-1 before routing West Bend-Mallard 19-0 in four innings. Andrew Morse pitched a complete game in the opener, striking out one and walking one while Blake Martinez allowed only three hits in four innings of work in the second game. Against Estherville, Peyton Scott, Evan Paulus and Josh Fitzgerald each knocked in a run, while Scott, Ben Fitzgerald, and Paulus each drove in two in the second game. Newman is now 6-0 on the season and will face West Fork in Top of Iowa Conference play later tonight.