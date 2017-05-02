Tuesday May 2nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Anthony Barr, but declined to do the same with injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Vikings announced Barr’s option on Monday. Barr was drafted ninth overall in 2014 and has started 42 games in three seasons.

Bridgewater had cemented himself the team’s offensive leader before suffering a horrific leg injury just before last season started. It is still not known when Bridgewater will be able to play again, if ever. If he spends all of next season on the physically unable to perform list, Bridgewater’s contract will roll over to 2018.

If Bridgewater does come back to play next season, the Vikings would have to negotiate a new deal with him to have him remain in purple.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jaleel Johnson is ready for the next stage of his career. Iowa’s All Big Ten defensive lineman was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

The native of Lombard, Illinois, says he looks forward to playing in the NFC North.

Johnson is one of four Hawkeyes who were drafted. Quarterback C.J. Beathard and tight end George Kittle were taken by the San Francisco 49ers and defensive back Desmond King was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.

BOONE — Region XI-A softball tournament in Boone

2:00 — #1 seed DMACC vs. #8 seed NIACC

4:00 — #4 seed Iowa Central vs. #5 seed Northeast

Games 3 and 4 tomorrow — winners and losers face each other

Double-elimination tournament concludes on Thursday



— high school soccer

Hudson 6, Clear Lake boys 0



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Wild defenseman Christian Folin has had right shoulder surgery. The team said Monday that Dr. Brad Nelson performed the surgery at TRIA Orthopaedic Center. The Wild say Folin is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp in September.