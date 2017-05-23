Tuesday May 23rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

ALGONA — The Clear Lake girls golf team is headed back to the state tournament. The Lions shot a 358 to win the 3A regional tournament held at the River Road Golf Course in Algona. Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling was the medalist, shooting an even-par 72. MOC-Floyd Valley was the other team qualifier with a 378. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished fourth in the team race with a 402, but Bailee Frayne and Carlee Frayne are headed to state as individual qualifiers. Bailee Frayne was the runner-up with an 81, while Carlee Frayne was fifth with an 87. Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong also finished in the top five with an 86.

LIVERMORE — The Newman girls golf team is also headed back to the state tournament after finishing second at the 1A regional in Livermore on Monday. Akron-Westfield won the regional title with a 383, while Newman was second with a 409. Rockford was fifth in the team race with a 434. Ana Hedlund of Akron-Westfield was the medalist with an 87. Morgan Luecht of Newman finished tied for fifth with a 95.



WATERLOO — At the 5A regional in Waterloo, Mason City came up short in their bid for a state tournament berth, finishing third with a 382. Cedar Falls won the regional title with a 312 while Linn-Mar was runner-up with a 365. The Mohawks’ Sydney Eaton will be finishing her career in the state tournament though. The senior tied with Taylor Sernett of Cedar Falls for first with a 74, but Sernett won a card-back tiebreaker, meaning Eaton finished second.

NASHUA — The 1A boys district golf meet was held in Nashua yesterday after being pushed back late last week due to the weather. Bishop Garrigan of Algona won the team title with a 333 with Grundy Center finishing as runner-up with a 335. Newman placed third but fell short in their bid for the state tournament with a 343. Newman’s Austin Eckenrod did qualify for the state tournament, ending up with a 76 to place fourth.



OSAGE — Rain did have an impact on the opening night of high school baseball and softball last night, but some games did get in. #3/1A Newman opened up the season with a 15-4 six-inning win over Osage. Peyton Scott homered and drove in four while Josh Fitzgerald, Andrew Morse and Josh Thilges all drove in two. Evan Paulus picked up the win, striking out nine in 5-and-two-thirds innings work. Newman will host #1/2A Clear Lake tonight at 7 o’clock in a game you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Clear Lake’s scheduled season opener against Charles City was rained out last night.

Lake Mills 4, West Hancock 3

North Butler 4, Northwood-Kensett 2

Rockford 8, Nashua-Plainfield 6



OSAGE — The Newman softball team opened up the season with a 9-0 win over Osage. Jillian Dunn pitched a no-hitter despite suffering from a torn ACL, striking out two, walking two and hitting a batter. Newman will open up the home portion of their schedule tomorrow night hosting North Butler.



North Butler 12, Northwood-Kensett 0 (3)

Eagle Grove 10, Forest City 7

GARNER —- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura beat Clear Lake 6-2 in post-season boys soccer. Ryan Meyers had three goals to lead the Cardinals, who are now 8-6 and will travel to Nevada on Wednesday in tournament play.

CEDAR FALLS — The Mason City High boys soccer team picked up their first-ever post-season victory with a 3-2 decision over Cedar Falls last night. Ryan Wendel scored the game-winner with 10 minutes to play. Isaac Fettkether and Kyle Lang each scored to put the Mohawks up 2-0 before Cedar Falls came back to tie the game. Mason City advances to play Iowa City West in Iowa City on Wednesday.



CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls soccer team had to wait through a pair of thunderstorm delays but picked up a 7-2 win over Webster City last night at Lions Field. Sara Faber had three goals while Julia Merfeld, Jessica Faber and Lizzie Lakose each scored.

BALTIMORE (AP) – Max Kepler homered and drove in four runs, Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco each had a career-high four hits and the Minnesota Twins roared back to beat the Baltimore Orioles 14-7 Monday night.

Minnesota trailed 5-0 in the second inning and 6-2 entering the fifth before cranking up the offense against Ubaldo Jimenez and an ineffective Baltimore bullpen.

A two-run double by Kepler helped the Twins knot the score in the fifth, Minnesota sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run sixth and Sano added a two-run homer in the ninth.

Joe Mauer had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the Twins, who reached season highs in runs and hits (21).

Adam Jones hit a three-run drive in the second inning off Kyle Gibson (1-4) for Baltimore.



IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller believes the Hawkeyes will need to win the Big Ten Tournament to advance to an NCAA Regional. The Hawkeyes are 34-19 and tied for fourth place in the Big Ten. They open the conference tournament Wednesday night in Bloomington, Indiana, against Maryland.

Heller says the Hawkeyes’ schedule is not strong enough to secure an at-large bid.

Heller believes at least four Big Ten teams will play in a regional.

Heller says the depth in the Big Ten has improved to the point that the tournament should expand.