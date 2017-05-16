Tuesday May 16th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

GARNER — Emily Snelling took the medalist honors to lead Clear Lake to the Class 3A Region 1B girls golf tournament championship in Garner on Monday. Snelling, returning from a knee injury earlier in the year in basketball, was able to use a driver for the first time and fired a 74, five shots better than runner-up Carlee Frayne of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The Lions won the team race with a 351, GHV finished second and moves on to next Monday’s regional final round with a 372. Ashley DeLong of Clear Lake finished third with an 85, while Clear Lake’s Jordyn Barragy and GHV’s Bailee Frayne tied for fourth with 89.



BRITT — Newman won the Class 1A Region 1C tournament in Britt. The Knights had a 387, 21 shots better than runner-up and regional final qualifier Rockford. Northwood-Kensett was fourth with a 431, North Butler was fifth with a 441, while West Hancock was sixth with a 448. Morgan Luecht of Newman was the medalist with an 84. Sydney Giesking of North Iowa was second with a 90, Sydney Fullerton of Rockford was third with a 93, while Sarah Goodrich of North Butler was fourth with a 95.



NASHUA — At the 2A Region 3B tournament in Nashua, South Winneshiek and Grundy Center were the team champions. South Winn had a 391, while Grundy Center had a 415. Nashua-Plainfield was third with 422, Central Springs was fourth with a 434, St. Ansgar was eighth with a 465, while West Fork was ninth with a 477. Jaden Schweinefus of South Winn was the medalist with a 75. Nashua-Plainfield’s Haley Hillesheim was the only local golfer to advance to the regional final, finishing third with a 95.

EAGLE GROVE — At the 2A Region 3A tournament in Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg won the team title with a 371, while Ogden qualified finishing second with a 392. Lake Mills was a shot back, while Belmond-Klemme finished eighth with 519. No local golfers qualified for the regional final.

MASON CITY — Sydney Eaton fell in a one-hole playoff for the medalist honors but she led Mason City High to the CIML-Iowa Division girls golf tournament title on Monday at the Mason City Country Club. Eaton and Dowling’s Anne Gradoville tied at 78 through regulation, but Gradoville pared on the playoff hole while Eaton bogeyed. The Mohawks had all four of their scoring golfers in the top 13, with Thea Lunning finishing fourth with an 82, Ashley Alert seventh with a 90, and Kenzie Dettman 13th with a 100. Mason City won the tournament with a 350, 12 shots better than runner-up Johnston. Marshalltown was third with a 375, Dowling was fourth with 387, followed by Urbandale and Fort Dodge.

BRASELTON, GEORGIA — NIACC freshman Courtney Tusler shot an opening round 92 and is tied for 79th at the NJCAA national golf tournament in Braselton Georgia. Brooke Maasch is also competing for the Lady Trojans at the tournament, and had a 115 on the first day, putting her in 115th place. The final three rounds will be played today through Thursday.



MASON CITY — Kyle Lang had two goals to lead Mason City past Clear Lake 3-0 in boys soccer last night. Isaac Fettkether scored the other Mohawk goal while Adrian Debrah had two assists.



— girls soccer

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Webster City 0



IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Jake Adams has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season, it was announced Monday by the league office.

The Brandon, South Dakota, native earned the distinction after hitting .500 (6-of-12) and homering in three straight games to lead the Hawkeyes to a series victory over Ohio State — the first since 2011. He had five RBIs, scored six runs, and posted a 1.250 slugging and .600 on-base percentage.

Adams opened the series by going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and scoring three runs in a series-opening 9-4 victory before hitting a second solo blast in game two. The first baseman closed out the weekend by going 2-for-4 with a three-run shot in the series finale.

Adams’ third home run of the weekend got the team started as it rallied from a 9-2 seventh-inning deficit. Trailing 10-9 going into the final at-bat, Adams singled to start the inning before scoring the game-tying run on Robert Neustrom’s walk-off two-run blast that gave the Hawkeyes an 11-10 victory.

The three home run weekend gives Adams 19 this season — the most by a Hawkeye since 1999 and the fifth-most in a single season in program history. The home run total is tops in the Big Ten and fifth nationally.



AMES, Iowa (AP) – Former Princeton forward Hans Brase will finish his career at Iowa State.

The Cyclones said Monday that the 6-foot-9 Brase will join them next season as a graduate transfer. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game for the Tigers in 2014-15.

Brase started 82 games for Princeton, shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers and 74.1 percent from the free throw line. He played just five games over the past two seasons because of knee injuries.

The addition will give the Cyclones frontcourt depth after losing star Deonte Burton and seniors Merrill Holden and Darrell Bowie. Brase will compete with starting center Solomon Young, redshirt freshman Cameron Lard, incoming freshman Terrence Lewis and transfers Jeff Beverly and Ray Kasongo for playing time.