Tuesday March 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Class 2A boys state quarterfinal — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Kuemper of Carroll — pre-game 12:00, tipoff 12:15

AM-1300 KGLO — Region XI quarterfinal — NIACC women vs. Iowa Central — pre-game 5:15, tipoff 5:30

AM-1300 KGLO — Region XI quarterfinal — NIACC men at Kirkwood — pre-game 7:15, tipoff 7:30

DES MOINES — Grand View Christian jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game and West Hancock never recovered as the Thunder beat the Eagles 59-36 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament, as you heard Monday afternoon on AM-1300 KGLO. West Hancock shot 28 percent for the game and was only 4-of-16 from three-point range. Eagles coach Brian Peterson says they just weren’t able to capitalize in the first quarter.

It was the third straight appearance for West Hancock at the boys state tournament, something Peterson says his team should be proud of.

Dylan Eckels had 11 while Ben Eisenman had 10 to lead West Hancock, as the Eagles finish their season with a record of 19-7.

— other 1A quarterfinals from Monday

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, Lynnville-Sully 50

North Linn 54, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49

Remsen St. Mary’s 59, New London 52

DES MOINES — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faces Kuemper of Carroll in the Class 2A quarterfinal round this afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Cardinals are 23-1 heading into today’s game, winning 21 straight since losing to Osage back on December 3rd. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura has three players averaging double figures in scoring, with sophomore James Betz leading the way with 12.4 points per game. Kuemper is 22-2 and is led by Matt Dentlinger, who averages a double-double per game with 19.5 points and nearly 12 rebounds. You can hear the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Kuemper of Carroll game starting with the pre-game at 12:00 noon, with tipoff scheduled for 12:15, on AM-1300 KGLO.

— 2A quarterfinals Monday & Tuesday

Camanche 58, Cascade 48

Western Christian of Hull 53, South Hamilton 47

10:30 AM — Pella Christian (20-4) vs. Van Meter (23-1)

— 3A quarterfinals today

2:00 — Waverly-Shell Rock (22-1) vs. Atlantic (18-5)

3:45 — Cedar Rapids Xavier (13-11) vs. Mount Pleasant (22-2)

6:35 — West Delaware (24-0) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (15-9)

8:15 — Pella (22-2) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-9)

MASON CITY — The NIACC basketball teams start Region XI tournament play tonight. The Lady Trojans host Iowa Central in the women’s quarterfinal round. NIACC is 17-12 overall and finished 9-5 in conference play, while Iowa Central is 12-17 and 4-10. NIACC beat Iowa Central in both conference meetings this year. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 at the campus gym tonight, and you can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 5:20 with the pre-game. On the men’s side, NIACC travels to Kirkwood. The Trojans are 16-14 overall and finished 3-9 in the conference, while Kirkwood is 23-6 overall and finished 9-3 in the conference. NIACC lost to Kirkwood by eight at home on February 1st and then lost 81-63 in Cedar Rapids on March 1st. You can hear that game as well on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7:30 tonight.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Portland Trail Blazers-Minnesota Timberwolves game has been postponed due to a slippery court. The Timberwolves announced shortly before the scheduled tip on Monday night that the game could not be played. A combination of unseasonably warm temperatures in the Twin Cities and ice laid under the court for Disney On Ice and an upcoming college hockey tournament resulted in condensation developing on the court. Players discovered the conditions as they came out to warm up a few hours before the tip time and were eventually ordered off the court for safety reasons. Maintenance workers used mops to try and dry the court. But NBA officials ultimately decided not to play the game. A game at Philadelphia between the 76ers and Kings was postponed in November for the same reasons.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Longtime Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is retiring. The team says Greenway will announce his retirement at a news conference Tuesday at Vikings headquarters. The 34-year-old Greenway played 11 seasons and appeared in 156 career games with 144 starts for Minnesota. He ranks fourth in franchise history with 1,334 career tackles. The native of Mount Vernon, South Dakota, was chosen in the first round, 17th overall, in the 2006 draft out of Iowa. Greenway was the first draft pick under the leadership of the Wilf family and ownership group. Greenway made two Pro Bowls and had 18 sacks, 11 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries. He has been a team leader for most of his stay with the Vikings.