Tuesday March 28th Local Sports

BOONE – The #17 NIACC baseball team took the season-opening conference series against DMACC, 3-1. After winning the competition of Sunday’s suspended game 4-3 in 14 innings, the Trojans split a twinbill with the rival Bears on Monday. DMACC won the first game 6-2 on the strength of a five-run sixth inning. The Trojans took the final game of the series 11-3 in seven innings to move its league mark to 3-1. In the second game, the Trojans’ offense was led by sophomore Brandon Michie, who was three for five, including two doubles, with one run scored and three RBIs. Michie is closing in on becoming the 20th member of NIACC’s 100-hit club with 96. Michie is also tied for seventh on the school’s career doubles list with 28 and is also tied for seventh with five career triples. Also for the Trojans, Bryce Ball and Ezequias Encarnacion both drove in two runs. Tyler Lien gained the win on the mound for NIACC. Lien (3-1) allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four innings of work. In the first game, Connor Enochs had a double and a triple and Ball had two hits, including a triple. NIACC (16-9 overall) is scheduled to return to action at home Wednesday against RCTC. The nonconference twinbill is slated to start at 3 o’clock at Roosevelt Field.

BOONE – The NIACC softball team dropped a conference doubleheader to DMACC on Monday. DMACC won the first game 7-1 and took the second game 18-1 in five innings. NIACC returns to action today in its home opener against Iowa Lakes. The conference doubleheader starts at 2 o’clock on the NIACC campus.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minnesota Twins bullpen coach Rick Stelmaszek will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the team’s opener next week. The Twins announced Monday that the longest-tenured coach in club history will take the mound April 3 before the Twins host the Kansas City Royals. Stelmaszek, who was on staff from 1981 through 2012, will throw to current bullpen coach Eddie Guardado. There are only two coaches with longer tenures with one team in major league history, according to the Twins. The Twins have also scheduled tributes to former Twins minor league pitcher Yorman Landa and former Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, both of whom died during the offseason as a result of car crashes.



DES MOINES — After turning the basketball program around at Furman, Niko Medved (pictured) will try to do the same at Drake. Medved was introduced as the Bulldog’s new head coach Monday afternoon.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Niko Medved and his family to Drake University,” said Drake Director of Athletics Sandy Hatfield Clubb. “Niko has built a championship program centered on student-athletes who thrive in the classroom and on the basketball court. He is a tenacious and passionate recruiter whose vision for success aligns with the tenants of The Bulldog Way touchstone. His strong Midwest ties and his proven success at a highly academic institution make him a perfect fit to lead the Bulldogs.”

Medved spent four season at Furman and built a program trhat won nine games in his first year to this season when the Paladins won the Southern Conference regular season championship and a second-straight appearance in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. Medved has guided the Paladins to the semifinals of the postseason tournament with a 23-11 record to date this season. The Paladins continue their quest for the CIT championship on Wednesday.

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be the next men’s basketball coach at Drake University,” said Medved. “Drake University’s tremendous reputation partnered with its strong leadership and the thriving Des Moines community make this a special place. I was born and raised in the Midwest and have so many strong roots in this part of the country. My family and I can’t wait to get started.”

He will need to do some heavy lifting at Drake. The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-24 record this past season, the third straight year that failed to reach double digit victories.



IOWA CITY — With a new coordinator and three new assistant coaches Iowa’s offense is undergoing changes this spring. Brian Ferentz takes over after Greg Davis retired as offensive coordinator and head coach Kirk Ferentz says many of the changes will be in terminology. While the Hawkeyes will not change how they play the coaches will be looking for ways to make the offense better, especially a passing game that ranked near the bottom in the country last season. Ferentz says one thing they will try to do is simplify the offense. Iowa’s spring game is April 21.